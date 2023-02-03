Read full article on original website
Reese Witherspoon Boasts ‘Perfect Sunday’ With Rare Photos of Son Deacon
It's not every weekend that Reese Witherspoon gets to enjoy lunch with her kids, but on the rare occasion that she does, she makes sure to document it with a few photos. The actress, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday to share two photos of her recent date with her 19-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe.
Chrissy Teigen Skips the Grammys But Wins the Night With Candid Caption
Chrissy Teigen is staying on top of music’s biggest night from the comfort of her home—and winning with a hilarious and real caption. The supermodel took to Instagram to reveal that she skipped out on the 2023 Grammys, but she had a very good reason—she gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens, with John Legend on January 13.
Kristen Bell Rocks Checkered Pants for Family NASCAR Outing
The actress, 42, shared a carousel of photos to Instagram documenting her family outing at the annual pre-season NASCAR Cup Series exhibition, Busch Light Clash, at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. In the first shot, Bell posed for a selfie with husband, Dax Shepard, 48, who was fully focused on...
Sam Smith Sizzles at the Grammys in All-Red Ensemble Alongside Kim Petras
Sam Smith is no stranger to bold fashion looks, but their fiery ensemble for the 57th annual Grammy Awards turned heads. Smith rocked a bright red cloak that featured a collar that fluffed up at the top and ruffled out at the bottom. They accessorized the style with matching gloves, along with a red top hat that included a lace piece that covered their eyes and a red cane.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Will Smith Was Supposed to Be In the 2023 Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute — But Dropped Out
Will Smith was slated to perform as part of the epic 2023 Grammys hip-hop tribute, but backed out. Questlove delivered the revelation, telling Variety, “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week. There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will.”
See the Fierce Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
It’s music’s biggest night when the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, happen live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in music for the previous year. Along with the parade of music stars down the carpet comes some of the fiercest red-carpet...
Beyoncé Fans Turn to GoFundMe to Crowdsource Funds for Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Tour
Beyoncé fans are going to extreme measures to ensure they get their hands on tickets to the artist's upcoming Renaissance tour!. The singer, 41, who just became the most-award Grammy recipient in history, is going out on tour this summer, and it's not surprising that her diehard fans will do anything to score a pair of tickets–including raising money!
Charles Kimbrough, Applauded 'Murphy Brown' Actor, Dead at 86
Charles Kimbrough, the renowned actor who gained great acclaim for portraying anchorman Jim Dial in Murphy Brown throughout the '80s and '90s, has died. He was 86. As reported by Deadline, Kimbrough passed away on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. The actor's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed the news. His cause of death was not shared.
Eminem’s Not-So-Little Daughter, Hailie Jade, Is Engaged
There's a new reason for rapper Eminem to celebrate, as his middle child, Hailie Jade Mathers, is officially engaged to be married to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The 27-year-old social media influencer shared the big news with a simple Instagram update. Mathers posted photos of McClintock getting down on one knee to propose before the newly-engaged couple celebrated with champagne.
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Matt Blankinship is Fighting His Urge to Give People What They Want
Given his job, it makes sense security software engineer Matt Blankinship is focused on errors. Crucial mistakes make up some of the 27-year-old's favorite Survivor memories, but also help grow the nagging voice of anxiety in his head. Matt is hoping to tamp that voice, ready to pick himself up when he does inevitably stumble, brush himself off, find an advantage or two, and move on.
