MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night’s 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Caldwell-Pope did not make the trip to Minnesota. The tip-off time between the back-to-back games was just 22 hours, attracting the attention of Denver coach Mike Malone. Malone called the situation “ridiculous.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO