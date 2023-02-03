Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Time For Josh Green to Become Starter? 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Win Over Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 27 points in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but Luka Doncic's injury made it a close game in the end.
BREAKING: Knicks' Jalen Brunson ACTIVE for Saturday vs Clippers
Jalen Brunson is available to play for the New York Knicks on Saturday after sitting out Thursday's win over Miami.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Monday's Game
Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Monday's game.
Clayton News Daily
Jayson Tatum, Celtics get best of Pistons once again
Jayson Tatum had another big game against Detroit with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Pistons 111-99 on Monday night. Tatum also surpassed the 30-point mark in Boston's first two games against Detroit this season. He had 31 points in a 128-112 win over the Pistons on Nov. 9 and 43 points in a 117-108 triumph three days later.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Nets Countered Lakers’ Proposal Centered Around Westbrook
View the original article to see embedded media. As expected, the Lakers made a push to acquire All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets before he was dealt to the Mavericks on Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers offered Brooklyn a trade...
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James 'disappointed' Lakers didn't get Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Monday that his focus has shifted since he initially felt "disappointed" that his team did not acquire former teammate Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend. Irving, a veteran guard who had a rocky tenure with the Nets,...
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving deal has ripple effect on NBA futures
Dallas' bold move to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving did more than slash the Mavericks' NBA title odds in half. It completed a 72-hour of whirlwind action in the NBA futures markets. Before news broke on Friday of Irving's request to be traded by Brooklyn, the Nets were still considered...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets to bring stars back for rematch with Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets made a strategic decision to not only bench most of their starters but not even have them board a plane for Minnesota this weekend. It ended as expected, with the Timberwolves rolling to a 30-point win on Sunday night. Now it's Minnesota's turn to be the visitor...
Clayton News Daily
NBA schedules Wizards-Pistons makeup for March 7
The NBA announced Monday that the Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons makeup date will be March 7, a move that also necessitated the rescheduling of two other games around it. The Washington-Detroit game, originally scheduled for last Wednesday, was postponed when the host Pistons were stuck in Dallas due to a winter storm.
Clayton News Daily
Cavaliers use balanced attack to rout Wizards
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Washington Wizards 114-91 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Caris LeVert had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jokic, 3 other starters out for Nuggets at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night’s 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Caldwell-Pope did not make the trip to Minnesota. The tip-off time between the back-to-back games was just 22 hours, attracting the attention of Denver coach Mike Malone. Malone called the situation “ridiculous.”
theScore
Timberwolves cruise to win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
Clayton News Daily
Suns CEO Jason Rowley resigns
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned Monday, days before the Suns are expected to be officially sold. The move was announced to the organization in an email sent by Suns interim governor Sam Garvin and obtained by ESPN. "I wanted to let you know that Jason Rowley made...
Clayton News Daily
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane unsure on waiving no-move clause
Teams around the NHL are interested in longtime Chicago Blackhawks goal-scorer Patrick Kane, but the 34-year-old right winger is still in the process of deciding whether to waive his no-movement clause and welcome a trade away from his longtime NHL home. Speaking to reporters Monday, Kane said teams have reached...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
Clayton News Daily
Matthew Tkachuk notches 5 points as Panthers pound Lightning
Matthew Tkachuk produced a five-point outing as the Florida Panthers returned from the All-Star break to crush the rival Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday in Sunrise, Fla. Two days after earning MVP honors on home ice and leading the Atlantic Division to a 7-5 win over the Central Division in the NHL All-Star Game final, Tkachuk scored twice and handed out three assists as Florida broke an seven-game losing streak against the Lightning (regular season and postseason).
Clayton News Daily
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.
