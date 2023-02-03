Read full article on original website
Braxton Brown rising in rankings with win streak for Maryland wrestling
Braxton Brown stares down an opponent during Maryland wrestling’s 28-7 loss to Rutgers on Feb. 4, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Maryland wrestling has dealt with inconsistent performances throughout the season. But while the rest of the lineup has shifted due to injury or poor performance, the one constant for the Terps has been Braxton Brown.
Maryland women’s basketball’s defense torn apart by Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Brenda Frese coaches during Maryland women's basketball's 89-65 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland women’s basketball trailed by three as Caitlin Clark brought the ball up the court in the first quarter. The electric Iowa guard handed the ball off to her teammate and looked like she was going to set a screen.
Maryland gymnastics drops second straight meet, falls to No. 15 Ohio State, 197.575-196.475
Aleka Tsiknias competes on bars during Maryland gymnastics' 196.950-196.425 loss to Michigan State on Jan. 29, 2023. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Aleka Tsiknias leaped onto the high bar and struck a perfect handstand. Her execution consisted of clean lines, pointed toes and immense control of her form. A stellar straddle jaeger and a flight down to the low bar landed her a 9.925, the highest score Maryland has received across all four events so far this season.
New affordable housing is coming to College Park in 2025
The sign in front of the proposed low-income housing site in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 2, 2023. The building will replace three motels and contain hundreds of units. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) Flats at College Park, a 317 unit low-income housing development, is expected to be built between Delaware and...
New businesses to open at College Park’s Aster apartments
The storefront of Crunch Fitness, a gym in Aster College Park on Feb. 5, 2023. This location opened on Jan. 26 of this year. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) From health care to dining options, new businesses are coming to College Park’s Aster apartment complex located at 4400 Calvert Road. Here’s the latest on a few of the new businesses.
UMD needs better bike repair infrastructure around campus
Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Despite complaints that have been launched many, many times, it seems the problem of poor transportation infrastructure at the University of Maryland only continues to get worse. In some sense, this university advocates for the development of the Purple Line to try to solve the issue, which will make it easier for students to commute to school and other surrounding areas. However, developing this infrastructure has led to significant construction, which hinders students’ ability to get on and around the campus.
Former PGPD police officer set to face trial for murder after plea deal rejected
Michael Owen Jr. is set to face trial for second-degree murder after being accused of killing William Howard Green, who was unarmed and handcuffed in the front seat of Owen’s police patrol car on Jan. 27, 2020. (Screenshot via YouTube) Former Prince George’s Police Department officer Michael Owen Jr....
