2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
2news.com
Sparks Florist Preparing for Valentine's Day Orders
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Sparks Florist. Florists say because Valentine's Day lands on a Tuesday this year, both Monday and Tuesday will be extremely busy for the holiday. They work hard weeks ahead of time to get orders ready, pulling 10 to...
2news.com
Carson City Fast-tracks Teaching Licensure for Individuals with Bachelors
In partnership with iteachNEVADA, a national licensing provider, the Carson City School District has created a “Grow Your Own” educator preparation program (EPP) designed to help the school district hire more certified teachers amid continued teacher shortages. In short, the program will fast-track individuals who have a bachelor’s degree to obtain a teaching license outside traditional pathways.
2news.com
Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.
On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
2news.com
Two Local Educators Honored with Milken Award on Tuesday
Florence Drake Elementary teacher Jason Murray and Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher Liz Barnum were each surprised with a national Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that each teacher can use however they choose to. Milken Educator Awards Founder...
2news.com
Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Al Stavitsky to Step Down
The Dean of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism, Al Stavitsky, has announced that he will step down from the position to return to a faculty role as a professor at the end of this academic year. The Reynolds School’s longest-serving dean, Stavitsky has served in the...
2news.com
Reno Brides Beat Inflation With Downsized Weddings
Food trucks, flowers, and personalized favors – all on a budget. With inflation bringing prices up, Reno wedding planners say they’re seeing more couples find ways to tone down their big day. One of the most common strategies: fewer guests. “They’re still spending the same amounts, but having...
2news.com
Dump Your Ex-Lover's Stuff on Valentine's Day in Reno!
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Junk King is decorating its “Dump Truck,” urging people to dump their ex-lover’s junk - from pictures to hoodies and more - into the truck for free. For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association...
2news.com
Nevada Ski Team Participates In ‘Meet And Ski’ At Sky Tavern
Team members took pictures and signed autographs for those in attendance. The team trained on the race hill in the morning and then joined up with Sky Tavern members for a "Meet and Ski" after regular lessons were completed.
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Invites You to Celebrate Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium
Reno Tahoe is inviting families and bowlers of all abilities to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS). Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling. “Reno Tahoe...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Six Upcoming Hiring Events
EmployNV is getting ready to host some events to help job seekers take the next step. EmployNV Business Hub and Tancell Care invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Direct Support Professionals. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, in Reno.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
