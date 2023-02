WKU Tennis traveled to Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 5 to face off against the Belmont Bruins. The Lady Toppers beat the Bruins 5-2. For the third consecutive match, the Lady Toppers won the doubles point. The Bruins were able to secure the first doubles win before the Lady Toppers dominated the rest of the matches.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO