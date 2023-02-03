ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 54-52 game on Sunday evening,. With the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers capped off a 1-1 week where they also defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 65-60 game. Here are the quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Northwestern Wildcats

After a huge road win Thursday night, Wisconsin returns home to face the Northwestern Wildcats tomorrow night. The Badgers fell to Northwestern 66-63 on January 23 in Evanston. This is a big game for both teams. Northwestern fell to Michigan Thursday at home 68-51. Tip time is 5:30 on BTN. Here is a preview of tomorrow night’s game.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Thirteen years later, DuBois Formalwear returns to Madison

Jim DuBois’s father began DuBois Formalwear in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after noticing the lack of tuxedo clubs in his town. DuBois started working at the business when he was a freshman in high school. His father passed the business to DuBois, and he has been running it since 2013.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Student vote to be influential in spring primary election

The spring primary election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21 and will serve as an opportunity for voters to become familiar with the candidates on the ballot. The election consists of candidates running for mayor — including incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — Common Council and Supreme Court. The...
MADISON, WI
wpsdlocal6.com

'Another 10 minutes and I would've been a goner': UPS driver saves woman after fall

MADISON, WI (WMTV) — A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for her UPS driver. The 76-year-old Union Center woman says she lost her balance and fell into a creek in her backyard. She was able to crawl out, but says she ended up stuck there, soaking wet in the ice and snow for 45 minutes. That’s when a UPS driver came along to deliver a package and heard her cries for help.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say

It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
MADISON, WI

