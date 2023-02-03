MADISON, WI (WMTV) — A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for her UPS driver. The 76-year-old Union Center woman says she lost her balance and fell into a creek in her backyard. She was able to crawl out, but says she ended up stuck there, soaking wet in the ice and snow for 45 minutes. That’s when a UPS driver came along to deliver a package and heard her cries for help.

