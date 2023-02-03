Read full article on original website
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival In Dexter Is Back On August 12th
Another great day of food & fun is coming to Dexter in August!. If you ask me, the more summer activities in Maine in 2023, the better. The whoopie pie festival, clam festival, lobster festival, and the Moxie Festival, are all coming back. And, you can also add another Pine Tree State tradition to the list.
Looking For A Bangor-Inspired Dog Name? We Got You.
My wife and I just celebrated our Gotcha Day with our fur-baby last week. And I can say with authority that there's only two regrets I have about our fuzzy boy. First, we never got to see him as a puppy, and second... we didn't get to name him. Not that I have a problem with Neko, but I probably wouldn't have chosen it on my own. It's the Japanese word for cat, so someone obviously thought they were a big-time comedian.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Last Unicorn Has Reopened in Waterville
Just based on the name alone, I would go to this restaurant guys. Located at 8 Silver Street in Waterville, The Last Unicorn has officially reopened and Mama wants a reservation. This restaurant was closed to do some upgrading and working with new chefs. They are now new and improved...
Local Convenience Store Helping To “Pay-It-Forward”
A convenience store in Levant is spreading some warmth and cheer during these cold winter months with a pretty cool "Pay It Forward" campaign. Management at the Levant Corner Store, located at 3508 Union St. in Levant, says in the past 2 months they've managed to collect and pay forward over $1800 to local patrons, because of the generosity of the local community.
Are the Icicles On Your House Brown? Here’s Why You Should Worry.
Home ownership is so awesome... Ugh. I definitely love owning my own home, but there are always times where I wish any given home improvement project was someone else's problem. Septic bills, electric bills, fallen trees, whatever... There's always something that needs to be done. Sure, sometimes the projects can be fun, like installing new flooring or something. But most of it just makes me cringe with financial fear.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Pet Of The Week: Cal The Cat Is Looking For A Home
This week, the SPCA of Hancock County has a very special cat featured as their "Pet Of The Week." Calcifer, or "Cal" as the folks from the shelter have been calling her, has been through quite a bit since she was brought to the SPCA at the beginning of this year.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
The Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan Was Damaged by Fire
No one was hurt when fire broke out at the Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan on Thursday morning. The fire started at around 9:30 in the processing room of the plant. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the Skowhegan Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze within an hour with no injuries reported. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office will likely be looking into the cause of the fire.
Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?
Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Bangor prepares for Extreme Cold and Dangerous Wind Chill
Can’t imagine everyone hasn’t already heard the forecast for both today and tomorrow. It’s going to be as cold, or colder than it has been in years. Maybe the only ones who haven’t heard that frigid Friday frightful news are those who most need to hear it.
