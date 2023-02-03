My wife and I just celebrated our Gotcha Day with our fur-baby last week. And I can say with authority that there's only two regrets I have about our fuzzy boy. First, we never got to see him as a puppy, and second... we didn't get to name him. Not that I have a problem with Neko, but I probably wouldn't have chosen it on my own. It's the Japanese word for cat, so someone obviously thought they were a big-time comedian.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO