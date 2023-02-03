ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WUPE

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

How Many People In Massachusetts Are Single?

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Dating in the social media/dating app era is tough though, eh? Nothing happens organically, judge and swipe, judge and swipe. I've got to say, I'm a 42 year-old widow and I was on a dating app for about an hour until I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not for me!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge

What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

These 10 Towns in MA That Don’t Seem Like They Belong in Massachusetts

Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

10 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re from Massachusetts

Massachusetts, like all states, has its own code of language. Heck, we have our own term that describes who we are which was originally based on our aggressive driving, and that term which nowadays can be both insulting and endearing is "Masshole." Let's take a look at some terms and phrases that are exclusive to Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?

New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts

The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially diners. And I mean a lot of diners! Not only are these eateries popular, but they have been in business for many decades! Or should I say even centuries!. Let's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Carscoops

Toyota Agrees To $7.6 Million Massachusetts Settlement Over Illegal Loan Collection Practices

Toyota has agreed to a $7.6 million settlement in Massachusetts over allegations that it was involved in illegal loan collection practices. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell claimed that Toyota Motor Credit had failed to provide select consumers with sufficient information about the calculation methods for deficiencies left on their auto loans after their vehicles were repossessed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

