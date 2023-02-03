Read full article on original website
ACC Commissioners to consider making specialized gang unit and replacing old fire station
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tomorrow on creating a specialized gang unit in District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez’s office. Last month, Gonzalez asked commissioners for $267,000 to add a gang prosecutor, investigator, and victim advocate to her office. While commissioners seemed to approve an assistant district attorney to specialize in gang cases, many asked why Gonzalez didn’t use one of the office’s currently open positions for the role. Gonzalez announced in January that her office had 17 assistant district attorney positions, but only eight positions were filled. Along with the unit’s annual costs, Gonzalez requests $126,000 for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County
A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their de...
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Habersham Co teens burned in school lab accident
The school district said one of the students did not follow safety protocols, resulting in their classmates suffering chemical burns.
22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond
This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
Search underway for 20-year-old man who allegedly strangled woman to death, killing unborn child
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police officials said they are looking for a man who allegedly strangled a woman to death and killed her unborn baby. Officers were called to a home on Cooley Drive on Jan. 29. Authorities said emergency workers found 22-year-old Juana Jose in need of help.
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday
CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues. Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
