ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners to consider making specialized gang unit and replacing old fire station

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to vote tomorrow on creating a specialized gang unit in District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez’s office. Last month, Gonzalez asked commissioners for $267,000 to add a gang prosecutor, investigator, and victim advocate to her office. While commissioners seemed to approve an assistant district attorney to specialize in gang cases, many asked why Gonzalez didn’t use one of the office’s currently open positions for the role. Gonzalez announced in January that her office had 17 assistant district attorney positions, but only eight positions were filled. Along with the unit’s annual costs, Gonzalez requests $126,000 for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June.
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues. Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyInYourState

Play With Butterflies At Dahlonega Butterfly Farm Then Explore The Lake Zwerner Trail In Georgia

It’s no secret that Georgia has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States! From mountains to beaches, there is something for everyone in the Peach State! If you are looking to spend a day outside immersed in beautiful Georgia landscapes and learning how to care for them, you can’t miss The Dahlonega Butterfly Farm and the Lake Zwerner Trail.
DAWSONVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy