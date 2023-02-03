Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
2023 Book to Action Event Series Examines Housing and Homelessness
Each year, Santa Barbara Public Library chooses a social topic of community interest or challenge that the community is facing and develops a series of programs to explore potential solutions. Through selected readings, presentations, and community engagement, the Library hopes to inspire action in the community to improve their lives and invest in a more sustainable future.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Night Views
Edhat readers share nighttime photos of Santa Barbara from Stearns Wharf to the Mission to La Cumbre. Stearns Wharf under the full moon on February 4, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bringing Back our Wetland
Fifty years after the upper Devereux Slough in Goleta was filled with topsoil to make way for a golf course, UC Santa Barbara embarked on a massive environmental undertaking: restore these wetlands to their natural state. The project took nearly a decade to complete, officially marked as finished in the spring of 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: In Open Letter, Sheila Lodge Schools Das on Planning, Rents and Building Costs for Housing
(Editor's note: Inflaming the conflict over construction of new housing, Supervisor Das Williams on Dec. 15 biliously attacked Santa Barbara's planning process, as he led an effort to deny the city a grant to develop a comprehensive plan for building new units at La Cumbre Plaza. Last month, former Mayor Sheila Lodge sent him a letter, deconstructing his critique, but did not receive the courtesy of a response. After receiving permission from Lodge to publish the letter, we reached out to Williams; a few minutes after Newsmakers posted, he sent a text, asking for equal space to reply. We'll publish his piece when it comes in).
Santa Barbara Edhat
Valentine’s Day "Radiothon" to benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Programs
Music is the universal language of love, so, it’s befitting that K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine's Day Radiothon. Funds raised this Valentine’s Day on K-LITE 101.7 from...
Santa Barbara Edhat
USS Santa Barbara to Join Active Fleet on April 1
The U.S. Navy will bring the USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) into active fleet on April 1 of this year. A commissioning ceremony is scheduled to take place at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme. The USS Santa Barbara is an independence-class littoral combat ship (LCS) of the United States...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Purchases New Electric Bike for Community Resource Deputy
Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Ehren Rauch has a brand-new motor-assisted bicycle, or e-bike. The City purchased the e-bike for CRD Rauch to help enhance his patrol efforts in the City of Goleta. CRD Rauch came up with the idea to purchase an e-bike, “We had a standard manual...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Train Depot Project Receives Much Needed Grant Funding
The City of Goleta is pleased to share that it received a $5.56 million grant for the Goleta Train Depot Project from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) Supplemental Funding which is matched by a $1 million commitment of City funds. The City was a co-applicant with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: FEB 6
Week of February 6-10, 2023: Council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Kayakers Discover Body in Santa Ynez River
Two kayakers discovered the body of a missing male in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday. At 12:52 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters, Sheriff Deputies, and Lompoc Police responded the river near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley. Personnel are still on the scene. This is a developing...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff Confirms Body in Santa Ynez River is Missing Lompoc Teen
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday is the missing 14-year-old from Lompoc. Alberto Corona Cabrera was reported missing on January 27 by his father. His parents had last seen him at 8:00 p.m. the previous evening when he left the house.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Santa Barbara Edhat
DashCam Footage of Highway 154 Collision Points at Semi-Truck
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Cold Spring Bridge last week causing significant damage and four injuries to motorists. Edhat reader Patrick was one of the drivers involved in the collision and reports it was caused by a semi-truck traveling on Highway 154 emitting thick smoke. "The 154...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Taliban Seizes Santa Barbara Run Afghan Dental Relief Project
The Taliban Government has closed the Afghanistan Dental Relief Project in Kabul and seized the land given to the project by the former Afghan Government. The dental project has provided free dental care for over 200,000 poor Afghans during its twenty years of operation. President and founder of the project,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Police Investigate First Homicide of 2023
On February 4, 2023, at about 11:50 PM, SMPD dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of North Railroad. Officers immediately responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting just occurred. The investigation revealed two adult male victims sustained injuries resulting from the shooting. Both victims...
Comments / 0