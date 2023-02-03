ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
HAZLET, NJ
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
A Year of Drinking Jersey: January

Here we are in 2023 and I’m just over halfway through my first full “year of drinking Jersey.” Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before we get too far into 2023 let’s take a look back at 2022 and some of the breweries that made their debut last year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future

Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
NEW JERSEY STATE

