Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
headynj.com
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary
Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
Institutional Ownership Threatening Homeownership in New Jersey
According to a new report by the NJ DCA, the increasing trend of residential properties owned by corporations and business entities creates challenges for low-income homebuyers.
A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year. The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Thousands of temp workers in N.J. will get new rights under law Murphy just signed
Temporary workers in New Jersey will soon receive sweeping new protections and rights under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday, capping a years-long journey for labor and immigration advocates who fought for the measure against pushback from business leaders and several legislative setbacks. Supporters say the “Temp Worker Bill...
jerseybites.com
A Year of Drinking Jersey: January
Here we are in 2023 and I’m just over halfway through my first full “year of drinking Jersey.” Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before we get too far into 2023 let’s take a look back at 2022 and some of the breweries that made their debut last year.
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future
Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
A simple new proposal to make NJ more affordable
💵 A simple new idea to help NJ families make ends meet. 💵 The proposal would expand the child tax credit. 💵 NJ Policy Proposal says the child tax credit already has a proven track record. Are you having a tough time making ends meet these days?
The most delicious sushi in New Jersey might be at this restaurant
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. Foodie publications have pointed to a handful of places to find the best sushi...
N.J. reports 804 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 804 COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as daily cases continue to decline. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
Comments / 0