ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation

The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, GA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia

It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
DeanLand

When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Mobile Home Fire claims the life of Centre Man

According to a report by WEIS Radio, A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County AL claimed a life last Friday. The blaze was reported just south of Centre and occurred around midnight. Firefighters responded with units from Centre, Spring Creek, and Ellisville and were on the scene extinguishing the fire until 5:00 AM the next morning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy