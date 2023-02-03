Read full article on original website
Related
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Co encourages residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Habersham County E-911/Emergency Management Director Lynn Smith reminds county residents to take time to prepare for future severe weather events such as tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods, which can occur suddenly, and leave residents who have not prepared for them in potential danger. “Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an opportune time...
Habersham Co teens burned in school lab accident
The school district said one of the students did not follow safety protocols, resulting in their classmates suffering chemical burns.
cobbcountycourier.com
Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond
This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Best Breakfast In The South Can Be Found At This Unassuming Diner In Georgia
It goes without saying that eating at a fine dining establishment is always a treat. Being surrounded by luxury and spoiling yourself with expensive meals can feel pretty incredible. But you don’t have to go to a costly, hoity-toity spot to enjoy delicious food. You can find a warm atmosphere, friendly people, and excellent food at plenty of hole in the wall restaurants in Georgia.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
A woman said she fell in love with Champ after seeing his photo on Channel 2 Action News.
Monroe Local News
Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility
Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
wrganews.com
Mobile Home Fire claims the life of Centre Man
According to a report by WEIS Radio, A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County AL claimed a life last Friday. The blaze was reported just south of Centre and occurred around midnight. Firefighters responded with units from Centre, Spring Creek, and Ellisville and were on the scene extinguishing the fire until 5:00 AM the next morning.
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
Comments / 0