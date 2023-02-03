Elaine Reeves, a lifelong music enthusiast and dedicated community leader, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Born in Visalia, California in 1936, Elaine grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended USC, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and became the president of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later married her college sweetheart, Roy Reeves, and the couple settled in Pasadena where Elaine pursued her passion for music through her involvement with Pasadena Pro Musica and the choir at Pasadena Neighborhood Church where she sang for more than 25 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community; devoting many years to the Pasadena Junior Philharmonic Committee (later the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts) and National Charity League.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO