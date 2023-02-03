Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kcfmradio.com
Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit
The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
kykn.com
Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director
SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
kqennewsradio.com
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES A SELECT UNF SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to establish a new fee at the Hemlock Butte Ski Cabin and is soliciting comments from the public until the end of March. Vern Shumway of the UNF said the new fee is being considered to allow the forest to continue operating and maintaining the cabin. Shumway said fees will be used to provide for the continued operations and maintenance of the cabin and health and safety of cabin users. Recent maintenance and operating projects have included a new wood stove and health and safety items. Shumway said future projects may include bathroom and firewood storage facilities. Recreation fees on the Umpqua were last changed in 2009. The Umpqua took public comments in 2022 for other proposed fee changes on the forest.
kezi.com
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY
A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort
A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
KATU.com
Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
KGW
Meet this Sweet Home ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ George Virtue
The operations manager at Santiam Lumber makes sure to help out his community. Now he’s officially getting recognized for it.
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
yachatsnews.com
Eight coastal chambers — including Yachats, Waldport and Newport — get $201,000 in grants for tourism accessibility studies
If you use a wheelchair or a cane, or a hearing aid or special eyeglasses, how easy — or tough — is it to fully enjoy a visit to the Oregon coast? And to visit more often, stay longer and pump more money into the economies of Yachats, Waldport and surrounding towns?
