Award-winning TEMS portfolio leverages NLA Cloud Platform™ to streamline network testing and accelerate 5G roll-out Paris, France – Tuesday 7th February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today launched TEMS™ Cloud, its new cloud-native network testing orchestration and analytics solution. TEMS Cloud transforms the drive testing process from being engineering-driven to AI/ML data-driven, from manual to automated and from an activity very few can do to something that can be done by anyone. The solution allows a single highly skilled engineer to manage many more projects centrally from the back-office, while automation and guidance allow people with no specialist testing or RF skills to conduct the testing in the field. This significantly reduces the time and cost of network testing projects.

