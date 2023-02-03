ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer

A redesigned data centre floor plan, with a new lab and energy efficiency UPS upgrades to two sites. 7 February 2023 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.
LBank Exchange Will List Metaverser (MTVT) on February 7, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Metaverser (MTVT) on February 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTVT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on February 7, 2023.
Infovista launches TEMS™ Cloud to centralize orchestration, monitoring, analytics and reporting for network testing

Award-winning TEMS portfolio leverages NLA Cloud Platform™ to streamline network testing and accelerate 5G roll-out Paris, France – Tuesday 7th February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today launched TEMS™ Cloud, its new cloud-native network testing orchestration and analytics solution. TEMS Cloud transforms the drive testing process from being engineering-driven to AI/ML data-driven, from manual to automated and from an activity very few can do to something that can be done by anyone. The solution allows a single highly skilled engineer to manage many more projects centrally from the back-office, while automation and guidance allow people with no specialist testing or RF skills to conduct the testing in the field. This significantly reduces the time and cost of network testing projects.
Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US FDA

Submission supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package. Denosumab indicated for treating variety of conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women1,2. Sandoz continues to build biosimilars portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality therapies and support healthcare system sustainability. Basel, February 06, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent...

