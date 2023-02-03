Read full article on original website
La Salle Rounds Off Catholic Schools Week with Service Projects
La Salle College Preparatory Senior class rounded off Catholic Schools Week with their service projects, which brought to a close the week-long effort of giving back to the community. The students visited a range of organizations, including Fred Jordan Missions, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Project Angel Food, Santa Teresita, Elizabeth House, Union Rescue Mission.
Get Fit and Make Friends with Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition Bicycle-Centric Happenings This February
If you’re looking for a fun and active way to get some exercise and make new friends in February, look no further than the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PCSC). Whether you’re a seasoned veteran bicyclist or a newcomer, PCSC has plenty of exciting events and activities to keep you entertained and fit this month.
Calling All Pasadena Teachers! California Credit Union Invites You to Apply to Teacher Grant Program
California Credit Union (CCU) is encouraging teachers in Pasadena to apply for credit union’s spring Teacher Grant program. The program, which has been running since 2012, provides ten grants of $500 each to teachers looking to fund special projects and activities for their students. The projects should have clearly...
Elaine Reeves, Former Chandler School Board of Trustees President, Dies at 86
Elaine Reeves, a lifelong music enthusiast and dedicated community leader, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Born in Visalia, California in 1936, Elaine grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended USC, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and became the president of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later married her college sweetheart, Roy Reeves, and the couple settled in Pasadena where Elaine pursued her passion for music through her involvement with Pasadena Pro Musica and the choir at Pasadena Neighborhood Church where she sang for more than 25 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community; devoting many years to the Pasadena Junior Philharmonic Committee (later the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts) and National Charity League.
Tour de Donut: A Sweet Biking Adventure on Two Wheels
Get ready to indulge in some sugary treats as you hit the road with the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition on February 11. The group’s ‘Second Saturday Ride’ for the month is all about savoring the finest donuts that Pasadena has to offer. This 12-mile loop around the...
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City
Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
Pasadena City Council Awards Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovations Project Design Contract
On February 6, 2023, at the regularly scheduled meeting, the Pasadena City Council approved a contract to move forward and begin the process of seismically retrofitting and renovating the Pasadena Central Library. Gruen Associates and their qualified team of sub-consultants were awarded the contract for professional design services for the retrofit project. This includes preparation of environmental documentation, final construction drawings and cost estimates for construction.
Tickets Go On Sale Monday for Choral Magic in the Making, As the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Returns to the Stage
The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC) announced its return to the stage with two special performances in May. With the success of their sold-out Winter Concerts, demand for tickets to both performances is expected to be high. On May 7th, LACC will be returning to the LA Philharmonic’s ‘Sounds...
Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting Canceled
At the direction of Chair Mastromatteo, the February 7, 2023, Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting has been canceled, according to a City staff representative Stacey Houser. The items that were listed on the Tuesday agenda will be included at the Regular Meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 7. Brenda...
Boston Court Pasadena Serves Up a Very Special 20th Year Anniversary Season
Boston Court Pasadena, a cultural gem in the heart of Southern California, will launch its 20th Anniversary Season on Saturday, February 11th, with a celebratory performance by the Rhythms of the Village Band. The ensemble will provide an electrifying evening of Nigerian highlife fusion music, blending traditional rhythms that have served as the foundation for musical styles such as reggae, calypso, and Afrobeat.
The Ice House Cometh: Tickets For Jam-Packed Comedy Lineup Go On Sale Tuesday
After more than three years of renovations designed to bring a great venue for classy entertainment, the Ice House comedy club is set to have its grand re-opening on Feb. 16. Comedy legend Margaret Cho will take her rightful place on stage in the club’s new Legendary Room mainstage for two shows at 8 and 10 p.m. that are sure to regale Pasadena comedy lovers.
Efforts Ongoing To Build Korean War Memorial in Pasadena
A project to create a memorial for men from the Pasadena area who died in the Korean War is currently in its early stages. The memorial will be about “remembering the approximate 17 men who were killed in Korea from the area served by the Pasadena Unified School District (Pasadena, Altadena & Sierra Madre),” former National Service Officer and member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, James Maddox said.
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
La Cañada Spartans Boys Basketball Team beats Temple, 72-41
The La Cañada High School Spartans Boys varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home conference game against Temple City High School (CA) by a score of 72-41. La Cañada High School, 4463 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada, (818) 952-4200 or visit www.lchsspartans.net.
Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance
He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
This Week in City Government
City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public in-person. participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Deferred Compensation...
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LA County Fire Dept. Search-and-Rescue Teams Heading for Turkey Following Deadly Quake
A Los Angeles County Fire Department search-and-rescue team was being deployed to Turkey Monday in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that is believed to have killed more than 3,400 people. The Monday morning quake had a magnitude of 7.8, causing extensive damage in Turkey and Syria. In addition to...
Pasadena Media Tech Company StoryCo Closes $6 Million Seed Funding Round
StoryCo, a Pasadena-based media technology platform for collaborative storytelling, has closed a $6 million seed funding round with investment from Collab + Currency, Patron, Floodgate Ventures, Blockchange Ventures, Sfermion, Flamingo DAO, and individual investors. The platform is set to launch its groundbreaking storytelling platform, where Hollywood creators and fans can...
Pasadena-Based Scratch Financial Partners to Streamline Dental Care Financing for Patients Nationwide
Pasadena-based financial technology company Scratch Financial Inc. said it is partnering with Wellfit Technologies, Inc. to help dental patients across the country access financing, payments, and affordable dental plans. The partnership aims to bring financial simplicity and convenience to patients seeking dental care, according to a company release. Scratch offers...
