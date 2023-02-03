Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Of course, the weirdest world record ever came from OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando annual pass offer includes Aquatica add-on for free
ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering a two-for-one deal on annual passes for two of its theme parks. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, guests who buy a SeaWorld annual pass will get an Aquatica Orlando annual pass for free. Annual passes start at $168 for admission to both parks for 12 months with blockout dates, or $219 for unlimited admission with no blockout dates for 12 months.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
Inside the Magic
Classic Attraction Closes at Universal Studios in Orlando
A classic attraction at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, shut down a bit later than we first thought. There’s an absolutely insane amount of things to do and enjoy at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. From flying next to Harry Potter at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to saving the world with Optimus Prime and other Transformers, Guests are in for a wild day. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.
piratesandprincesses.net
Cursed Coconut Club Opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando (Plus a Word of Warning)
Mardi Gras season arrived at Universal Orlando on Feb. 4. The nighttime Mardi Gras parade began happening at Universal Studios Florida. Mardi Gras food and beverage sales hit high gear at the seasonal food and beverage tents. This year marks the first time Universal Orlando designed a Mardi Gras re-theme of the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk. The Cursed Coconut Club fits the pattern of creating a Tribute Store-like bar. However, this location presents some challenges for people wanting to enjoy this bar.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
allears.net
Come Tour a BRAND NEW Disney Springs Hotel With Us!
Looking for somewhere to stay on your Disney World trip that’s just outside of the Disney bubble? You’re in luck!. Disney Springs area hotels provide their own benefits, with perks like close proximity to the parks (and usually even transportation to the parks), often cheaper stays, and other benefits that are usually only reserved for Disney hotel guests. And, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista is the newest hotel to join the list!
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
floridaing.com
Lake Tohopekaliga Park: Unearth the Serene Beauty
Lake Tohopekaliga Park is a must-see destination for anyone visiting Central Florida! Located in Kissimmee, this picturesque park offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. From canoeing and fishing to camping and bird watching, Lake Tohopekaliga Park has something for everyone. With its lush green landscape, crystal...
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX prepares to launch of Amazonas Nexus satellite from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting 8:32 p.m. for the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus geostationary communications satellite. The rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and so far, weather conditions are favorable. According to SpaceX,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades
The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
