Bath, PA

Police seek public’s help in Lehigh Valley community shooting

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting investigation in a Lehigh Valley community.

Pennsylvania State Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at a parking lot behind 140 E. Main St. in Bath. Troopers found several shell casings in the parking lot and damage to two Chevrolet vehicles, a 2002 Avalanche and 2013 Malibu.

There were no injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Bethlehem: 610-861-2026. The state police Troop M Forensic Services Unit and Bethlehem barracks’ Criminal Investigation Unit are handling the case.

Allentown, PA
