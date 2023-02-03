The Nebraska Schools Activities Association hosted the Nebraska state wrestling duals championships Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Arena in Kearney. Broken Bow claimed its third state duals championship in Class C. After winning the championship in 2018 and 2019, the Indians added a third championship trophy on Saturday. It was a dominant performance for Broken Bow that left no doubt who the best dual team in Class C is this season. Bow started the tournament with a 61-9 win over Logan View to advance to the semifinals where they faced Fillmore Central. The Fillmore Central dual was close for awhile but Broken Bow won the last four matches, three of them by fall, to pull away and advance with a 51-25 win. Broken Bow faced Battle Creek in the championship. The tone for the dual was set early when Broken Bow’s Chauncey Watson pinned Ayden Wintz in the second match of the dual. The two wrestlers had met previously at the Ord Invite with Wintz winning that match by major decision. Broken Bow cruised from there winning the championship dual 56-15. Broken Bow now prepares for district competition as they travel to Mitchell for the C-4 district meet which begins on Friday and concludes Saturday.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO