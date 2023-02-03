Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Hastings boy spends all of his money on dog beds for local animal rescue
HASTINGS, Neb. — Being an animal-lover is an understatement for 10-year-old Austyn Ladd. Having given his own animals a warm, loving home, he wanted to do the same for pets waiting to be adopted. So when he and his mom Jolene found a good deal on dog beds, he...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: All about bugs!
KEARNEY, Neb. — The student becomes the teacher, as 2nd Grader Aeva Green teaches her fellow classmates about her passion: bugs. NTV's Carol Staab has more from the future entomologist.
NebraskaTV
Family safe after closet fire in home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
NebraskaTV
Abandoned downtown building will soon become a community sculpture garden
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group of Holdrege residents is working on creating a sculpture park and public gathering place to enhance downtown Holdrege. The project started with the idea of Sherry McClymont, who is a local artist and longtime Holdrege resident. She had considered transforming the vacant building at 710 4th Ave. into an art gallery. But, on a recent drive around Bertrand, McClymont noticed a park in the middle of the downtown stores.
NebraskaTV
Glue sticks, safety scissors are tools to teach life lessons as GIPS adds art classes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Art can be a catalyst for change but until recently Grand Island schools didn't have time dedicated to elementary art. Now armed with glue sticks and construction paper, students weave together their story. Guiding those at Shoemaker Elementary are two veteran teachers drawn back to...
NebraskaTV
4-H members help seed library take root
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
bestattractions.org
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
KSNB Local4
Electricity to blame for a fire at a Hastings business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before five they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High School host first-ever robotics tournament
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made on the campus of Grand Island Senior High School, as one of the schools’ newest program took a major step forward. GISH hosted the “Clash on the Platte” Robotic Tournament. It’s the first time in school history a robotic tournament came to GISH and featured schools from across the region including the Cornhusker state, Kansas and Missouri.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond
GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
KSNB Local4
Hope Harbor in urgent need of food pantry items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hope Harbor is in urgent need of food pantry items, both in the Shelter for the residents and in the Service Center for the community members in need of the Community Assistance program. Hope Harbor’s mission is “Help and Hope for a life of self-sufficiency.”...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel
Initial plans were approved in November of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
NebraskaTV
Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
KSNB Local4
Local dealership shares tips about this year’s car market
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Getting a new set of wheels is always exciting, and with a new year, comes a few things you should be on the lookout for. Dealerships are starting to see more inventory return to the sales lot after things hit a wall thanks to COVID-19. The halt in production caused used car prices to skyrocket, but the supply is on the mend. Even with new cars returning, used cars are still expected to grow in sales.
Sand Hills Express
State Wrestling Duals – Broken Wins Class C and Twin Loup Finishes Runner up in Class D
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association hosted the Nebraska state wrestling duals championships Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Arena in Kearney. Broken Bow claimed its third state duals championship in Class C. After winning the championship in 2018 and 2019, the Indians added a third championship trophy on Saturday. It was a dominant performance for Broken Bow that left no doubt who the best dual team in Class C is this season. Bow started the tournament with a 61-9 win over Logan View to advance to the semifinals where they faced Fillmore Central. The Fillmore Central dual was close for awhile but Broken Bow won the last four matches, three of them by fall, to pull away and advance with a 51-25 win. Broken Bow faced Battle Creek in the championship. The tone for the dual was set early when Broken Bow’s Chauncey Watson pinned Ayden Wintz in the second match of the dual. The two wrestlers had met previously at the Ord Invite with Wintz winning that match by major decision. Broken Bow cruised from there winning the championship dual 56-15. Broken Bow now prepares for district competition as they travel to Mitchell for the C-4 district meet which begins on Friday and concludes Saturday.
