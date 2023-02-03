Of all the professional wrestling legends featured in wrestling trading cards, one name that has been conspicuously absent from recent products is Raven. Now wrestling fans and collectors alike can rejoice that Raven, true to his outsider persona, has finally received his own independent trading card release, available exclusively from Beau Jay. At long last, fans of Raven can order a hand-signed, on-card autograph card of Raven, which includes a red base version of the trading card, as well, for $58. The autograph cards are individually numbered to 100, so supplies are limited, and they are expected to sell out.

2 DAYS AGO