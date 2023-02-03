$37,500 in Scholarship money is up for grabs at Morton East. The U.S. Department of Education awards an estimated $46 billion in scholarship money annually. Over 1.7 million scholarships are awarded annually. Private sources award over $7.4 billion in scholarship money annually. Here at Morton East, there is currently $37,500 in scholarship money that can go to seniors this year. During the 2021-2022 school year $24 million was awarded to seniors here at Morton East.

MORTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO