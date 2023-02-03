ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ETOnline.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage

Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kirstie Alley Cause of Death: Details and What to Know

Kirstie Alley's death shocked fans of the actress back in December 2022. Fans had no clue how this sudden passing occurred, but it was soon revealed that the actress had privately been dealing with a colon cancer diagnosis, per her representatives (via PEOPLE). When Alley's children, True and Lillie, announced her passing, they revealed that she had "only recently discovered" the cancer.
KANSAS STATE
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.

