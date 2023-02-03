Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
thesource.com
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident. The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash...
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage
Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
