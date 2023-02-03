Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
sportszion.com
Dallas Cowboys replaces Brian Schottenheimer in place of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have made an important shift in their offensive staff, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over the role of offensive coordinator from Kellen Moore. The Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Schottenheimer, noting that “he has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go“.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Sunday's flag football games, skill competitions
35-33 LAS VEGAS -- Cousins, NFC snap skid with win in first Pro Bowl Games. Not since 2012 had the National Football Conference won an all-star showdown with its American rivals. That changed Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle standing as the game-winner. The AFC had won five consecutive Pro Bowls after a span in which the all-star showdown was done with NFL legends helming teams with players from both conferences on their squads. This year featured the NFL’s first foray into a flag football finale, with a score of skills showdowns accumulating points along with three flag contests. It all came down to the finale, which began with the NFC trailing 21-15, and Cousins came through. He got hot with touchdowns to Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and finally to Kittle. Mixed in was a one-point conversion to Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in which Cousins ran for his life from Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby and somehow found Lamb to push the NFC ahead, 28-27. This performance isn’t going to get Cousins off the hook from past woes in big games with all the world watching, but a win is a win.
Geno Smith thrills, but some past Seahawks don't like new Pro Bowl format
The NFL finally decided to do away with the traditional “football game” at the Pro Bowl between the AFC and the NFC. This year they added some new skills competitions and turned the main event into a flag football game. Some players appeared to enjoy it a great...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC
The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with...
NFL
RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season
We are on the brink of wrapping up the fifth season of the RB Index, but I'm about to enter some new territory. I've decided to rank every running back who started a game in the 2022 NFL season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 75. 2022 stats: 17...
NFL
NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?
Sean Payton is the new coach of the Denver Broncos, and I'll be a little honest: It's going to take some getting used to. That's always the case when coaches who have been in one spot for awhile take on a new gig, but the adjustment will be especially notable with Payton, who was so identifiable with not only the Saints after 15 seasons helming that team, but with the city of New Orleans. He's an original who stands out on his own; he's not like anything else you've ever seen before from a head coach. And that's New Orleans, a city that combines many different styles but has a uniqueness that can't be matched.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
NFL
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Rules
Here are the rules for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. There shall be NO overtime period. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the point value for that game will be split equally between the AFC and NFC teams' total scores. SERIES OF DOWNS. Each team...
Gregg Rosenthal ranks Drew Brees 12th among 66 all-time Super Bowl QBs
The NFL is a week away from kicking off Super Bowl LVII, but how do the previous 66 quarterbacks to start in its 56 previous championship games stack up against each other? That’s an exercise NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal set out to answer, with the standard set from from No.1 (Tom Brady) to No. 66 (Rex Grossman). Where does New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV-champion Drew Brees slot in?
NFL
Browns DE Myles Garrett believed to have dislocated toe at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett is believed to have dislocated his toe while participating in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays came back negative, Pelissero added. Sunday's Pro Bowl Games featured three...
Yardbarker
Three Huskies Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 101 for 2022
It took a while for people to realize University of Washington football was back, with All-America consideration eluding individual Huskies. However, Pro Football Focus always seems to be crunching numbers 24/7 and in reviewing this past college season it places three Huskies among its top 101 players— quarterback Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 19, edge rusher Bralen Trice at 57 and wide receiver Rome Odunze at 82.
NFL
A.J. Green retiring after 12 years in NFL with Bengals, Cardinals
Adriel Jeremiah Green has caught his last touchdown pass. The 12-year veteran of the NFL announced his retirement Monday via an Instagram post. "I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y'all! The next chapter begins..."
NFL
Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach, discusses plan for QB Russell Wilson
Sean Payton was officially introduced as Denver Broncos head coach on Monday at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, and it didn't take long for the Russell Wilson question to arise. The Broncos paid Wilson considerably last year. They've now reportedly paid Payton a massive contract as well. Both men...
NFL
Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'
LAS VEGAS -- Rest easy Bay Area, Trent Williams isn't retiring. "Yeah, for sure," Williams told NFL.com when asked if he was definitely coming back. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]." The 34-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler created a bit of a stir on...
