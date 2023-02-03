35-33 LAS VEGAS -- Cousins, NFC snap skid with win in first Pro Bowl Games. Not since 2012 had the National Football Conference won an all-star showdown with its American rivals. That changed Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle standing as the game-winner. The AFC had won five consecutive Pro Bowls after a span in which the all-star showdown was done with NFL legends helming teams with players from both conferences on their squads. This year featured the NFL’s first foray into a flag football finale, with a score of skills showdowns accumulating points along with three flag contests. It all came down to the finale, which began with the NFC trailing 21-15, and Cousins came through. He got hot with touchdowns to Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and finally to Kittle. Mixed in was a one-point conversion to Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in which Cousins ran for his life from Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby and somehow found Lamb to push the NFC ahead, 28-27. This performance isn’t going to get Cousins off the hook from past woes in big games with all the world watching, but a win is a win.

