Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #5 By Tom King and Phil Hester
“Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?”. Gotham City: Year One #5 is out Tuesday 7th February from DC Comics.
bleedingcool.com
The Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 From DC
DC is bringing back Justice League later this year as part of Dawn Of DC. All it needs is a little... exposure. Bleeding Cool has been keeping an eye on the Dawn Of DC, Forging The Future One Hero At A Time timelines being promoted, and how it seems to rapidly change. When promoting their current Dawn Of DC relaunch promotion, DC Comics released this look at 2023, with the title "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time". We knew about Lazarus Planet and that it would star Superman and Monkey Prince. But what about what came next? Green Arrow and Green Lantern, Shazam, Batman and Hawkman, and something called "Knight T…"
bleedingcool.com
Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 Preview: Joker Speaks Now
The Joker crashes a wedding in this preview of Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo #4. Welcome to this preview of Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4! In this issue, Batman and The Joker are at it again, and this time The Joker has crashed a wedding! As I write this preview, I'm joined by Bleeding Cool's AI Writing Assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, please give us your thoughts on this preview and try not to try to take over the world this time.
comicon.com
Jon Kent Will Be Travelling To The Twisted World Of ‘Injustice’ This March
When the Jon Kent-starring Superman, The Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, comic relaunches this spring, it will see the titular character travelling to the much loved, and much lamented world of Injustice, the title Tom Taylor made his name on for DC Comics and wrote 150 chapters for. And all he was hired to write was 15! That’s some legacy, and one I am keen to see him return to now the DCU multiverse is infinite once again.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
The big villain from Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot might’ve leaked
Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of MCU Phase 6, yet we only know two things about it. The reboot should hit theaters on February 14th, 2025, with Matt Shakman at the helm. That’s all Marvel revealed about the movie when it was announced back in 2019. Now, in early 2023, there’s still no Fantastic Four cast. We also have no idea what story Marvel will adapt for the MCU and who will be the big villain.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have ruffled some powerful feathers by trashing the first decade of the DCU
Not having any experience as a studio executive prior to be named as the DCU’s new overseer might prove to be beneficial in the long run for James Gunn, but it sounds as though his inability to hold back on sharing his unfiltered opinion may have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes at Warner Bros.
comicon.com
The Speedsters Gather To Plan Their Next Step In ‘The Flash’ #792 Preview
The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It’s up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!”
comicon.com
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
comicon.com
Preview: Face-To-Face With The Past In ‘Koshchei In Hell’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koshchei In Hell #2, releasing Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Stenbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy’s past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life or death, as the case may be.
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews Right Here, Right Now
Another round up of comic book reviews from our hardcore team of comic book reviews to share with you once more. Tom Smithyman posted review for the following titles:. Rogue Sun #10 (Image Comics) Blood Tree #1 (Image Comics) Spy Superb #2 (Black Horse Comics) Dead Mall #3 (Black Horse...
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants’ #1 And ‘X-Men: Legends’ #6
This week we preview Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 and X-Men: Legends #6, both out Wednesday 8th February from Marvel. “BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong!”
comicon.com
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
comicon.com
Peter And Felicia Get Close In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #19 Preview
“Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.”
comicon.com
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 7 Review
It seems as if Velma is just trolling its viewers at this point. It’s not that the show is a deconstruction of its characters; that’s perfectly fine because it chooses to do so. The problem is that it only barely touches upon the magic of Scooby-Doo nostalgia before dovetailing into something completely different. There are brief moments of fun and brilliance in this show, but it quickly devolves into the same old cheap and preachy drama that doesn’t really fit the brand. The show’s mystery is consistently pushed to the backdrop. Even as it becomes a more prominent part of the plot, it still feels as if it’s playing second place to the character drama that just isn’t as compelling.
comicon.com
Spidey Comes To Town In ‘Joe Fixit’ #2 Preview
“Peter David’s return to one of his most iconic Hulk stories continues! Everyone wants to know who the mysterious Joe Fixit really is, and Spider-Man is on the case (complete with location-appropriate disguises)! Kingpin wants Las Vegas’s toughest enforcer working for him instead of the competition, and he’s prepared to make Joe Fixit an offer he can’t refuse. But Spider-Man is certain that’s still Bruce Banner under that grizzled gray exterior, and he’s not ready to let Bruce go down a path he won’t be able to come back from.”
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On February 8, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts
Management of the valuable Warner Bros. Discovery franchise may have been messy, but demand for its movies and shows remains strong. DC Entertainment is looking to rethink its operating model, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran advancing “one creative vision,” as Safran recently put it. This means, among other things, that the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery unit will oversee the development of different types of content instead of having the development process spread along several subsidiaries.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
Comments / 0