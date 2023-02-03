PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.

