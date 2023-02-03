Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
Fox40
Teen dead, adult critically injured in Arden-Arcade shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old dead. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
KTVU FOX 2
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
Suspect arrested in San Francisco synagogue shooting
A man suspected of firing a gun possibly loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue earlier this week has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Police believe the same suspect also brandishing a gun in a nearby theater. The suspect was taken into custody Friday evening in the city's Richmond District on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, San Francisco police said in a news release. The San Francisco County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin, according to CBS San Francisco. He...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime Log: Jan. 26-31
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:40 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism and obstruction after she reportedly there a substance at a. Vehicle on Placerville Drive. 3:06 pm. Grand theft was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:13 p.m. Battery was reported on Moulton...
Mountain Democrat
Chambers pleads not guilty in vehicular manslaughter case
In El Dorado County Superior Court Monday morning Erica Chambers pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a Nov. 11, 2022, fatal crash on Highway 50. The 35-year-old Camino resident was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI and...
1 dead, another wounded in Sunday afternoon Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to police.Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of East 18th Street around 1:30 p.m. arrived on scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds.Officers provided medical attention until paramedics took over and both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.One of the victims later died from their injuries while the other was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.The Oakland police department homicide section is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
Mountain Democrat
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
SFPD arrest man suspected of firing blank rounds inside synagogue, bringing gun into theater
SFPD and the FBI had been searching for the suspect, who allegedly fired off several blank rounds at a Jewish synagogue and also entered a theater with a gun.
Reward offered in search for at large Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence. It is unknown if he was armed with […]
Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery
PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Over 20 lbs of fentanyl, $28K cash recovered by SFPD after drug bust in Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers recovered 23 pounds of narcotics, including more than 21 pounds of fentanyl, $28,000 in cash and one ghost gun, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release Friday. These items were seized after SFPD officers served a search warrant at two Oakland residences. Three men and one […]
1 man shot, killed in San Jose; city's 3rd homicide this year, police say
Police say the victim was shot along the 2000 block of Pepper Way.
