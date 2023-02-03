Read full article on original website
HMS Students Qualify for Beginner Honor Band
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its HMS band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
BCSD Recognizes National School Counseling Week
National School Counseling Week is a special week to honor school counselors for their vital part of the educational process for all students. The week is promoted and sponsored primarily by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). Schools all over Berkeley County and elsewhere in our great nation will be...
GCH Recognizes its 2023 SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING RECIPIENTS
The results are in! Goose Creek High would like to recognize all our students who placed and received honorable mentions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. All awards were given in the South Carolina Lowcountry Art Region, which is administrated by the Savannah College of Art and Design. To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
