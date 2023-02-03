ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
malta

traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Aviation International News

AviationManuals Posts Solid Growth

AviationManuals signed 422 new clients in 2022 while increasing revenues by 40 percent. Concurrently, the company boosted its headcount by 30 percent across departments including tech, aviation advisers, marketing, business development, and administration. More hires are contemplated for this year. “We are delighted with our 2022 results,” said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. “I am extremely proud of our team for doing all we can to improve aviation safety.”
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
CBS News

AirTag followed lost wallet to 35 cities on American Airlines

An American Airlines passenger who left his wallet on a plane claims his Apple AirTag appeared to have located the misplaced belonging when the airline said it could not.Ferguson, Missouri-based customer John Lewis tweeted about the episode in an effort to regain possession of his wallet, which he said he left behind because he was scrambling to make a connecting flight after the first leg of his trip was delayed. He said he called American Airlines as soon as he realized he'd left it behind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 24. "The crazy part is is that I've called and contacted...
FERGUSON, MO
Aviation International News

FAA, NTSB Probing Near-Collision of SWA 737 and FedEx 767

The NTSB and FAA have begun investigating another case of a near collision in the U.S. On Saturday, a Boeing 767 cargo airplane operated by FedEx discontinued its landing at Austin Bergstrom International Airport after an air traffic controller cleared a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines to depart on the same runway.
AUSTIN, TX
BoardingArea

How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!

NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

London hotel prices 60% higher for King’s coronation, says Trivago

Accommodation search website Trivago has revealed that London hotels have ramped up their prices by nearly two-thirds for the King’s coronation.Trivago chief executive Axel Hefer told the PA news agency that the group has seen hotel prices in the capital jump by 60% year on year for coronation day on May 6, with prices hitting £254 a night for early bookers.This compares with £154 per night for the same day last year.But as hotels increase their prices to capitalise on the expected surge in visitors surrounding Charles’s coronation, Trivago said booking trends suggest that many visitors may be shunning London...
Aviation International News

Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm

Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.

