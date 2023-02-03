Read full article on original website
UPS, FedEx partner airline agrees to buy 20 pilotless cargo planes in $134M deal
Ameriflight, a cargo airline that has partnered with shippers such as UPS and FedEx, says it is buying new carbon fiber Natilus planes that will cut the cost of operations.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
United Airlines Has a Boarding Problem Designed to Punish Budget Flyers
Southwest Airlines has some major problems and passengers may be wary of flying the airline, but its current problems don't tell the whole story.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
travelawaits.com
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) in the "next 30 days or so."
Southwest Airlines, Delta Air May Have to Pay You if They Don't Drop an Unpopular Practice
A pair of U.S. senators are proposing legislation that the airline industry isn't going to like.
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Aviation International News
AviationManuals Posts Solid Growth
AviationManuals signed 422 new clients in 2022 while increasing revenues by 40 percent. Concurrently, the company boosted its headcount by 30 percent across departments including tech, aviation advisers, marketing, business development, and administration. More hires are contemplated for this year. “We are delighted with our 2022 results,” said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. “I am extremely proud of our team for doing all we can to improve aviation safety.”
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
AirTag followed lost wallet to 35 cities on American Airlines
An American Airlines passenger who left his wallet on a plane claims his Apple AirTag appeared to have located the misplaced belonging when the airline said it could not.Ferguson, Missouri-based customer John Lewis tweeted about the episode in an effort to regain possession of his wallet, which he said he left behind because he was scrambling to make a connecting flight after the first leg of his trip was delayed. He said he called American Airlines as soon as he realized he'd left it behind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 24. "The crazy part is is that I've called and contacted...
Aviation International News
FAA, NTSB Probing Near-Collision of SWA 737 and FedEx 767
The NTSB and FAA have begun investigating another case of a near collision in the U.S. On Saturday, a Boeing 767 cargo airplane operated by FedEx discontinued its landing at Austin Bergstrom International Airport after an air traffic controller cleared a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines to depart on the same runway.
How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!
NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
London hotel prices 60% higher for King’s coronation, says Trivago
Accommodation search website Trivago has revealed that London hotels have ramped up their prices by nearly two-thirds for the King’s coronation.Trivago chief executive Axel Hefer told the PA news agency that the group has seen hotel prices in the capital jump by 60% year on year for coronation day on May 6, with prices hitting £254 a night for early bookers.This compares with £154 per night for the same day last year.But as hotels increase their prices to capitalise on the expected surge in visitors surrounding Charles’s coronation, Trivago said booking trends suggest that many visitors may be shunning London...
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
