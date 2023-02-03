Generally January 2023 around the Louisville metro area boils down to warmer and wetter than normal. In Louisville only 8 days saw high temperatures below normal and only 3 days had low temperatures colder than they should be at this point in the year. All other days had temperatures at or above the climatological normal. The average temperature for the month was 43.4º which was 7.7º warmer than it should be and makes this the 4th warmest January in Louisville. We even set a "warm" temperature record on January 3rd for a low temperature of 60º. That is now the warmest low temperature ever measured in Louisville on 1/3.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO