Ramsey, IN

wdrb.com

Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family still searching for missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm

Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Focusing on a low pressure that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts into overnight Wednesday through Thursday AM. Some of the wind gusts could reach over 50 mph so we’ll be watching that. Another low pressure moves in Friday Night/Saturday but this time,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day

Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
OWENSBORO, KY
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

LaGrange Road corridor, TARC targeted for Kentucky funding to improve traffic, air quality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more funding to improve transportation and air quality throughout Kentucky. Awards totaling $11.3 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in five Kentucky counties. The counties provide a 20 percent monetary match and are responsible for executing the projects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

January Wrap-Up

Generally January 2023 around the Louisville metro area boils down to warmer and wetter than normal. In Louisville only 8 days saw high temperatures below normal and only 3 days had low temperatures colder than they should be at this point in the year. All other days had temperatures at or above the climatological normal. The average temperature for the month was 43.4º which was 7.7º warmer than it should be and makes this the 4th warmest January in Louisville. We even set a "warm" temperature record on January 3rd for a low temperature of 60º. That is now the warmest low temperature ever measured in Louisville on 1/3.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

'Scared to death' | Eastern High School parent calling for action after gun found during fight in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing threat of violence and guns inside Jefferson County Public Schools has led some parents to take action and encourage others to step up. There have been several recent incidents involving guns in schools. That includes one found after a fight at Eastern High School last month, which prompted a concerned parent to get involved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
BARDSTOWN, KY

