Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
wdrb.com
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
14news.com
Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat. Parents say that the heat has been out for a week. “I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney...
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
wdrb.com
25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm
Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Focusing on a low pressure that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts into overnight Wednesday through Thursday AM. Some of the wind gusts could reach over 50 mph so we’ll be watching that. Another low pressure moves in Friday Night/Saturday but this time,...
leoweekly.com
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day
Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Louisville family trying to rebuild after they say they lost everything in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Friday night fire remains under investigation. Amber Broyles and Hunter Browning say the fire started when their family of four was at home on West Collins Court, not far from Central Avenue. “He went to go start the generator and as soon as he started...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
wdrb.com
LaGrange Road corridor, TARC targeted for Kentucky funding to improve traffic, air quality
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more funding to improve transportation and air quality throughout Kentucky. Awards totaling $11.3 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in five Kentucky counties. The counties provide a 20 percent monetary match and are responsible for executing the projects.
wdrb.com
January Wrap-Up
Generally January 2023 around the Louisville metro area boils down to warmer and wetter than normal. In Louisville only 8 days saw high temperatures below normal and only 3 days had low temperatures colder than they should be at this point in the year. All other days had temperatures at or above the climatological normal. The average temperature for the month was 43.4º which was 7.7º warmer than it should be and makes this the 4th warmest January in Louisville. We even set a "warm" temperature record on January 3rd for a low temperature of 60º. That is now the warmest low temperature ever measured in Louisville on 1/3.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
wdrb.com
Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
wdrb.com
Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
wdrb.com
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
wdrb.com
'Scared to death' | Eastern High School parent calling for action after gun found during fight in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing threat of violence and guns inside Jefferson County Public Schools has led some parents to take action and encourage others to step up. There have been several recent incidents involving guns in schools. That includes one found after a fight at Eastern High School last month, which prompted a concerned parent to get involved.
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
Comments / 0