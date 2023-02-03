Read full article on original website
Meet the Men Privileged Enough to Date Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Bronx native Mary J. Blige is known for being the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul music. Since the '90s Mary's soulful-meets-raspy sound has helped fans work their way through breakups, find confidence, and appreciate their loved ones. So, it comes as no surprise that Mary always gets her flower from fans and industry peers.
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Bond With Baby Boy Cy, 11 Mos., In Los Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked like the happiest mother in the world during her latest family outing! The actress stepped out with her husband Cooke Maroney and their 11-month-old son Cy for a stroll in Los Angeles, CA. She flashed a big smile at the tot as the doting father held him in his arms.
Jennifer Grey Talks Embodying Gwen Shamblin: ‘She Was Absolutely Without Empathy’
“You know how they say you couldn’t write this s**t? You couldn’t write this s**t!” Jennifer Grey declares of her latest role, playing controversial Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, a compelling new Lifetime docudrama. When the...
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo: 'Dough's beginning to rise!!'
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo on Instagram, showing off her growing belly.
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
Taylor Lautner says the Twilight fan reaction to Edward and Jacob's rivalry personally affected him
Taylor Lautner is opening up about how the fervor surrounding the now-infamous "Team Edward versus Team Jacob" debate at the height of the Twilight craze affected him and his relationship with his vampiric costar Robert Pattinson. The actor said he'd "be lying" if he didn't admit that the intense fan...
Vanessa Lachey Hinted That Season 2 of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets "Pretty Emotional" (EXCLUSIVE)
Three decades and four spinoffs after the franchise’s flagship series made its network television debut, NCIS is still going strong. In late 2021, we were introduced to the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i. The team of CIA agents is headed up by Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey.
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
Indigenous Folklore Tells of the Raven Mocker Who Steals Time From the Dying
They devour the hearts of their victims without leaving a trace.
SNL: A Giddy Pedro Pascal Breaks Character Multiple Times — WATCH
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with a case of the giggles. The actor broke character multiple times in what marked a charming SNL debut. In one skit, Pascal and friends gather at an upscale restaurant to celebrate a birthday. Also in attendance is the birthday girl’s sister, Lisa (Ego Nwodim), visiting from Temecula for the occasion. The sketch, however, ultimately centers on an unlikely main character: Lisa’s “extra extra well done steak” that’s impossible to cut. Lisa saws back and forth so vigorously that her peas go flying and wine sloshes about. That’s when Pascal loses it (watch above). Pascal laughs through...
'Your Place or Mine' Filming Locations – Where Does The Netflix Rom-Com Take Place?
Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com written and directed by newcomer Aline Brosh McKenna, is set to hit the streaming service this week. With an all-star cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the feel-good film is ready to get you in the mood for the holiday of love.
Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis has been cast in a recurring role in Jason Momoa’s upcoming Apple series “Chief of War.” Per the official logline, the nine-episode series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Momoa stars in the series, with other cast members besides Curtis being Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka. Curtis will appear as Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) who believes himself to be the rightful...
Sound of Silence (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Sound of Silence follows Emma Wilson, who returns to her family home in Italy, when her father is gravely injured. Alone in the house while her father recovers, she encounters a haunted radio – and the evil entity behind it. Startattle.com – Sound of Silence 2023. With the...
Inside Labyrinth child star Toby Froud’s life 36 years after playing kidnapped baby including award winning new career
LABYRINTH'S adorable baby is all grown up - with the actor forging a hugely successful career after finding fame playing the kidnapped tot. The cult movie, released in 1986, also featured Magic Dance singer David Bowie. He played Gareth, the goblin king, with child star Toby Froud taking on the...
All Your 'Titanic' Questions Finally Answered in the 'Titanic: 25 Years Later' Special
Director James Cameron is revisiting one of his most famous films, Titanic, on its twenty-fifth anniversary to answer all of your burning questions about the science behind the film. The most notorious question on everyone's minds: could Jack and Rose both fit on the door, saving Jack from the icy abyss at the end of the movie? It's time for fans to find out.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror
Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...
Where To Watch Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Online
Are you looking to stream something off the beaten path? If so, the polarizing horror film Skinamarink might just be for you. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the viral sensation centers on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. Not only that, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Personally, I hate it when that happens.
'The Last of Us' Just Introduced Us to Henry and Sam — Details on the Brothers
As the first season of The Last of Us continues to unfold, Joel and Ellie keep meeting new characters who might be either friend or foe. Now that the two of them are stranded in Kansas City, they've come across a group of Hunters that seem to be out for blood, as well as Henry and Sam, a pair of brothers that have been transplanted from the game.
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline. “Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as...
