New Orleans, LA

EW.com

Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
wegotthiscovered.com

A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming

No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
TVLine

SNL: A Giddy Pedro Pascal Breaks Character Multiple Times — WATCH

Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with a case of the giggles. The actor broke character multiple times in what marked a charming SNL debut. In one skit, Pascal and friends gather at an upscale restaurant to celebrate a birthday. Also in attendance is the birthday girl’s sister, Lisa (Ego Nwodim), visiting from Temecula for the occasion. The sketch, however, ultimately centers on an unlikely main character: Lisa’s “extra extra well done steak” that’s impossible to cut. Lisa saws back and forth so vigorously that her peas go flying and wine sloshes about. That’s when Pascal loses it (watch above). Pascal laughs through...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis has been cast in a recurring role in Jason Momoa’s upcoming Apple series “Chief of War.” Per the official logline, the nine-episode series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Momoa stars in the series, with other cast members besides Curtis being Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka. Curtis will appear as Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) who believes himself to be the rightful...
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

Sound of Silence (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Sound of Silence follows Emma Wilson, who returns to her family home in Italy, when her father is gravely injured. Alone in the house while her father recovers, she encounters a haunted radio – and the evil entity behind it. Startattle.com – Sound of Silence 2023. With the...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror

Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...
Decider.com

Where To Watch Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Online

Are you looking to stream something off the beaten path? If so, the polarizing horror film Skinamarink might just be for you. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the viral sensation centers on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. Not only that, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Personally, I hate it when that happens.
Distractify

'The Last of Us' Just Introduced Us to Henry and Sam — Details on the Brothers

As the first season of The Last of Us continues to unfold, Joel and Ellie keep meeting new characters who might be either friend or foe. Now that the two of them are stranded in Kansas City, they've come across a group of Hunters that seem to be out for blood, as well as Henry and Sam, a pair of brothers that have been transplanted from the game.
Variety

‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series

Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline. “Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as...
Distractify

Distractify

