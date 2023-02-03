Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Move the Sticks: How the Chiefs & Eagles were built
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down how the Kansas City Chiefs were built through the draft, free agency and trades. Next, the pair do a deep dive into how the Philadelphia Eagles were built. To wrap up the show, the duo gives their takeaways from the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.
2022 NFL Combine Schedule & Event Details - NFL.com
WELCOME TO THE 2023 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE PRESENTED BY NOBULL. The NFL Scouting Combine is pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. This key stop before the NFL Draft provides an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the future talent of the NFL up-close before prospects find their new team.
12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?
This Thursday, Feb. 9, Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on NBC (simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network) at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?
Sean Payton is the new coach of the Denver Broncos, and I'll be a little honest: It's going to take some getting used to. That's always the case when coaches who have been in one spot for awhile take on a new gig, but the adjustment will be especially notable with Payton, who was so identifiable with not only the Saints after 15 seasons helming that team, but with the city of New Orleans. He's an original who stands out on his own; he's not like anything else you've ever seen before from a head coach. And that's New Orleans, a city that combines many different styles but has a uniqueness that can't be matched.
GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths
PHOENIX -- A family reunion feel surrounds Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles intertwined like relatives at a grandiose picnic. It's been dubbed The Andy Reid Bowl, The Kelce Bowl. But the connections run even deeper, starting with the front offices, where aggressive tactics have led to years of success in Philly and K.C.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.
NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners
The NFL has named Boys and Girls High School Coach Clive Harding and Maine-Endwell High School Coach Matt Gallagher as the AFC and NFC recipients of the 2022 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award. For the first time, the NFL recognized the top high school coach...
All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense
Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.
One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey
2022 record: 4-13 Find offensive linemen and a great O-line coach. I'm not worried about which quarterback the Cardinals get to hold the fort until Kyler Murray is healthy again. There are more free-agent options this offseason than necessary, including Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold, Mike White, Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield, depending on what flavor the team is looking for.
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award in Phoenix
PHOENIX -- Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. Hamlin read a brief statement Wednesday with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick heap praise on each other on former Patriots QB's retirement podcast
For one day anyway, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick teamed up again -- on Brady's podcast. Belichick was a surprise addition to the "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday night with Brady and co-host Jim Gray, the first episode since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. And if you knew nothing of Brady's awkward 2020 exit from the New England Patriots, you might assume that Brady and Belichick have been the closest of allies and maybe even good friends.
Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Super Bowl week is finally here, and it starts with Opening Night. On Monday, players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs took the podiums at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to share their thoughts on Super Bowl LVII and much more. Starting off strong with...
New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford
Mike LaFleur traded an offensive coordinator job in the Big Apple for one in Hollywood, and he's looking forward to the prospect of working with his new staff and new players. "Things happened fast right after the season," LaFleur, who parted ways with the Jets in early January, said Tuesday during his Rams introductory news conference. "Got to connect with (head coach) Sean (McVay), and it was a pretty simple decision. You're going into an organization that has won, knows how to win, wants to win, has the right system and process and culture in place to win. And to be able to do it with great people. Not just Sean, but the rest of the staff. I have a history with, not all of them, but quite a few of them. Whether it just be a friendship or actually working with them. Guys like (defensive coordinator) Raheem (Morris). Just this whole building. There's a lot of great people."
Every NFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season
There is one game left to play in the 2022 NFL season: the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. But before we see which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona, let's take a look back at some of the games that got us to this point.
