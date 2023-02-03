Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of A Million Little Things. Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse, assault, and suicide. After five seasons of laughs, tears, and family pizza nights, it’s time to say goodbye to A Million Little Things. In November 2022, the cast of the ABC drama broke the news to fans via a farewell video that the show will end with its fifth season. While rumors surfaced the show was ending because of declining ratings, its creator, DJ Nash, knew early on when he wanted to wrap up the characters’ stories.

