Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Freeridge’? Here’s What We Know so Far
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Freeridge. For those who were disappointed with the cancellation of On My Block in 2021, never fear. On Feb. 2, Netflix released a spinoff of the popular comedy-drama series based on a brand new core four. Article continues below...
Vanessa Lachey Hinted That Season 2 of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets "Pretty Emotional" (EXCLUSIVE)
Three decades and four spinoffs after the franchise’s flagship series made its network television debut, NCIS is still going strong. In late 2021, we were introduced to the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i. The team of CIA agents is headed up by Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey.
Everything to Know About ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Before Season 5
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of A Million Little Things. Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse, assault, and suicide. After five seasons of laughs, tears, and family pizza nights, it’s time to say goodbye to A Million Little Things. In November 2022, the cast of the ABC drama broke the news to fans via a farewell video that the show will end with its fifth season. While rumors surfaced the show was ending because of declining ratings, its creator, DJ Nash, knew early on when he wanted to wrap up the characters’ stories.
Are the Members of One Direction Still Friends? Here's a Quick Rundown
Back in the early 2010s, five handsome young lads from England and Ireland took the pop-music world by storm. While some critics were quick to dismiss the boy band, One Direction was almost absurdly likable. They were funny, easygoing, and had their own distinct personalities — from the moody and broody Zayn Malik to the flirty and rogue-ish Harry Styles. In fact, hating on the band felt like the equivalent of hating on a group of cute little puppies.
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
'Your Place or Mine' Filming Locations – Where Does The Netflix Rom-Com Take Place?
Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com written and directed by newcomer Aline Brosh McKenna, is set to hit the streaming service this week. With an all-star cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the feel-good film is ready to get you in the mood for the holiday of love.
Cole DeBoer's Parents Finally Made Their Reality TV Debut On 'Down Home Fab'
Fans who followed Chelsea and Cole DeBoer before they made their HGTV debut with Down Home Fab know plenty about Chelsea's family. They even know her dad, Randy Houska, by his first name after he played a big role on Teen Mom 2 with Chelsea. But what about Cole DeBoer's parents and the rest of his family?
From Her Parents to Her Hobbies, Here's What We Know About 'Freeridge' Actor Ciara Riley Wilson
The Netflix coming-of-age dramedy series Freeridge follows a quartet of L.A.-based teens as they navigate the horrors of high school after being put under a curse. You read that right. The series is a spinoff of Netflix's On My Block, which is also set in the fictional neighborhood of Freeridge.
The Cast of 'Cheers' Leveraged Their Fame From the Show Into Successful Acting Careers
Considering the fact that it spent most of its time on television on NBC's Thursday night "Must See TV" lineup, its clear why Cheers became the cultural phenomenon that it was from the 1980s to the 1990s. The show, which focused on the employees and customers of a bar named Cheers, was a rollercoaster ride of comedy, emotion, and poignant life lessons that spanned 275 half-hour episodes across 11 seasons.
All Your 'Titanic' Questions Finally Answered in the 'Titanic: 25 Years Later' Special
Director James Cameron is revisiting one of his most famous films, Titanic, on its twenty-fifth anniversary to answer all of your burning questions about the science behind the film. The most notorious question on everyone's minds: could Jack and Rose both fit on the door, saving Jack from the icy abyss at the end of the movie? It's time for fans to find out.
Ashton Kutcher Met Reese Witherspoon's Dad While Preparing for Their New Rom-Com
2023 feels like the year of Netflix romantic comedies. To prepare for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is releasing several projects in the romantic genre, and one of the most anticipated is Your Place or Mine, which stars Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon. While they’re both rom-com royalty, they may seem like an unlikely pairing.
You Know Jaymes Vaughan’s Husband for the Best Reason Ever
Access Hollywood host and alum of The Amazing Race Jaymes Vaughan stars on MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo, a show that chronicles a group of LGBTQ+ pals living in West Hollywood, Calif. With fans getting a glimpse into the host’s life, of course they are wondering who the former Chippendales dancer’s husband is.
A Peek Inside BFFs Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson's Decades-Long Friendship
Let's be real, Daddy Pedro Pascal and Mommy Sarah Paulson have us all in a chokehold. If these words mean anything to you, it's time to get off the internet (go touch some grass). If these words mean nothing to you, don't worry, we'll explain. Article continues below advertisement. Known...
Berleezy's YouTube Account Has Been Deleted Due to Violations of YouTube Policy
Fans are wondering what happened to Berleezy following the news that his YouTube account has been deleted. There hasn't been a lot of explanation provided for the deletion of the influencer's account, but YouTube did say that his account had been banned "due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity and sexual content." Given the deletion of his account, though, many want to know what the exact violations were.
