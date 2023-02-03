ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Georgia restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Georgia is Mrs Wilkes dining room in Savannah.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state :

"If it's good, old-fashioned Southern dining you're after, you can't go wrong with Mrs Wilkes. Brave the inevitable lines and then enter the gloriously retro restaurant, which has the feel of your grandma's living room (think white tablecloths, mantelpieces heaving with trinkets, and bare-brick walls). Everything is served up family style, so get round the table with your loved ones (or strangers) and tuck into a feast of fried chicken, yams, mashed potato, collard greens, beans, and mac 'n' cheese."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com .

Comments / 9

Dianne Coleman Farrow
2d ago

I remember when I worked downtown and we would get a takeout from ms. Ms. Wilkes. You got 8 pieces of fried chicken and 2 huge sides for 8 bucks. Used to get 4 meals out of it. I only ate inside once bc it was cheaper for me to be able to bring home leftovers. memories lol

Reply
4
