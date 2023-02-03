ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
FOX 28 Spokane

SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
