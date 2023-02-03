Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city hall Spokane knows today is in the former Montgomery Ward building. City government moved there back in the 1980s. Today, that building provides more than enough room. City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the building space isn't being used. "Currently, City...
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
KXLY
Teenager hit by car in Spokane Valley suffers life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A 17-year-old girl hit by a car in Spokane Valley Monday night remains in critical condition. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies say she was hit by another teenager, but the sheriff's office has not yet said if the driver will face any criminal charges.
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss Coeur Terre development project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A public hearing for a proposed annexation and development agreement on land on the western city limits of Coeur d'Alene is scheduled Tuesday to go before the City Council. A large crowd is expected, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls...
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
Comments / 0