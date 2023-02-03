Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
cbs4local.com
UTEP receives $1.25M grant from U.S. Department of Energy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The grant will be used to create a pipeline of scientists and engineers from underrepresented groups with advanced degrees in modeling and simulation (M&S). The...
New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance
Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
cbs4local.com
Short-term rental owners say changes to El Paso city policies could cost them thousands
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking at possible changes to regulations for short-term rentals like VRBO and Airbnb, but some owners of these properties are concerned that new regulations could impact how they do business. Currently, in the City of El Paso, short-term...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
cbs4local.com
'They are a blessing': East El Paso couple explains process of raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
cbs4local.com
Employees claimed business in Anthony, New Mexico has not paid them months worth of work
ANTHONY, N.M. — The employees of Karing Hands, a company in Anthony, New Mexico, said the business closed for good on Thursday without paying their workers almost two months worth of paychecks. Employees told CBS4 they tried contacting the owners about the money but did not have much luck.
cbs4local.com
GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
cbs4local.com
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
Drought, plague and fire: What one Colorado forest is up against
This series originally appeared in Source NM. RIO GRANDE NATIONAL FOREST — The high alpine forests are a sickbed. Swathes of gray trees are bald on one side, with patches of russet needles fading into scraggly branches. Others show thick strips of bark sloughed off, revealing bleached trunks beneath. Much of the 1.86 million acres of Rio Grande […] The post Drought, plague and fire: What one Colorado forest is up against appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
kunm.org
MON: Tribal early education proposal to be heard today, + More
Tribal early education proposal to be heard today - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. A proposal to strengthen tribal self-determination in early childhood education will get its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature today. House Bill 148 would require the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.
This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
Did Marijuana Ease The Rivalry Between Texas And New Mexico?
There has always been a subtle little rift between Texas and New Mexico. Never full on hatred or anything. Just an air of superiority, I guess you could say, shown by each to the other. I don't know where or how it started but New Mexicans in Texas and Texans...
Roundhouse Roundup: Energy efficient appliances, voter education, front-end plates
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, February 2 brings a new day of lawmaking. Among the many ideas up for committee discussion today are: requiring standards for environmentally efficient appliances and an attempt to better educate voters. On top of that, keep an eye out in the near future for discussion around front-end license plates for New […]
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
