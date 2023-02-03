ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Getting to know: Ashley Williams

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
ZACHARY, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson commits to Colorado

One of the more highly regarded 2024 football prospects in Louisiana, Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The four-star athlete had offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M. He cited the fact that Sanders would allow him to play on both sides of the ball in college.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire

Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado

Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
BOULDER, CO
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

First Black professor at LSU continues impacting campus community

BATON ROUGE - Throughout American history, Black people have used education as a key tool to freedom and equality. In south Louisiana, those who fought to get educated turned around to become educators, including Julian Thaddeus White. “He graduated in ‘61 from the University of Illinois Champaign Banner," said his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy