Getting to know: Ashley Williams
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
LSU Lady Tigers remain No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 6. The latest ranking comes after the LSU Lady Tigers came away with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M on the road. Below is...
Recruiting: Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson commits to Colorado
One of the more highly regarded 2024 football prospects in Louisiana, Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The four-star athlete had offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M. He cited the fact that Sanders would allow him to play on both sides of the ball in college.
How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire
Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado
Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
What LSU Tigers fans must consider regarding 2023 recruiting class
With the close of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Death Valley Voice offers advice to LSU Tigers fans. Today, we’re talking to football fans sensing the urge to get carried away with high school stats, stars, and composite rankings. National Signing Day closed the LSU Tigers 2023 football recruiting cycle...
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
First Black professor at LSU continues impacting campus community
BATON ROUGE - Throughout American history, Black people have used education as a key tool to freedom and equality. In south Louisiana, those who fought to get educated turned around to become educators, including Julian Thaddeus White. “He graduated in ‘61 from the University of Illinois Champaign Banner," said his...
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 1 hour ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
Police Investigating Suspicious Incident After Horse Reportedly Collapses in Front of Southern Law Center
A horse has mysteriously collapsed in front of Southern Law Center according to reports out of Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, authorities are currently investigating the suspicious incident after images show a horse collapsed in front of the university law center. Southern tells WBRZ that the horse was reportedly "a...
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
