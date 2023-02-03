Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Vicki Davenport; no service
Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Decadent delight: annual Chocolate Festival held in Morehead City
- Sweet tooths and chocolate enthusiasts had a treat this weekend at the 20th annual Chocolate Festival at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The festival attracted more than 5,000 visitors who were eager to be part of the delicious celebration, according to event coordinator Judy Hailey. "The...
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
Emerald Isle starts process to replace fire station paid for with FEMA funds
EMERALD ISLE — More than four years after Hurricane Florence damaged one of the town’s two fire stations, Emerald Isle is moving forward with a plan to rebuild it. The town recently posted on its website a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from architects interested in designing a building to rebuild fire station 2 at 2810 Emerald Drive (Highway 58) in the eastern end of town.
Valentine's Day Pub Crawl to spread love throughout Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach. The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features...
CCC trustees to meet
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the McGee Building Boardroom. Agenda items include a foundation check presentation to establish the JoAnn Offutt Memorial Scholarship for Radiography, trustee emeritus recognition, revisions to BOT policies, discussion of the Dr. Joseph Barwick Award and presentations by the president and leadership council reports.
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected
NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
Valentine's Day food drive to help local families in need
- In the spirit of Valentine's Day, a community-wide food drive has begun this month to help families in need. The drive runs from Feb. 6 to 24 and is organized by the Morehead City Planning and Inspections Department. Items will be collected this month at three sites throughout the...
School officials seek public comment regarding 2023 budget
BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials are inviting the public to share comments regarding the Board of Education’s 2023 fiscal budget. Comments will be taken during the public comment time of the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office on Safrit Drive.
East boys take control of Coastal Plains with 68-54 win over Pamlico; Matheka, Baker score 64
BEAUFORT — It’s not every day you see a scorebook like East Carteret’s after its boys basketball matchup Friday night with Pamlico. Only three players scored, and two accounted for all but four of the Mariners’ points in a 68-54 win over the Hurricanes that put the team in prime position to capture its fourth consecutive league championship.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember why you were elected!
As the Peletier commissioners consider nominees for a replacement commissioner, there are questions that should be considered during the nomination and voting process. - Does the nominee have any connections to current or former Carteret County Commissioners?. - Does the nominee own a business that could potentially benefit from their...
West girls beat Croatan 36-31 to keep Coastal title hopes afloat
MOREHEAD CITY — The race for the girls 3A Coastal Conference didn’t get any less complicated on Friday. West Carteret defeated Croatan 36-31 to knot both teams in a three-way tie with Richlands for second in the conference with 5-3 records. Swansboro holds a single game lead over the trio at 6-2.
