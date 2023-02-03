Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.

