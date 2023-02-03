ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mtsunews.com

MTSU spring 2023 Honors Lecture Series features ‘Life Writing’

The Middle Tennessee State University Honors College is presenting its spring lecture series, helping students grow in the area of critical thinking when hearing from faculty and outside experts. “Life Writing,” a concept developed by professor and Honors Associate Dean Philip Phillips, takes place at 3 p.m. every Monday (except...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mtsunews.com

Economics student named MTSU’s first Tennessee Doctoral Scholar

When MTSU doctoral student Yolunda Nabors learned that tuition for her fifth and final year of her Ph.D. in Economics program would be fully covered along with a generous stipend, she was in total disbelief. “It was a total surprise!” Nabors said about the email from the College of Graduate...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mtsunews.com

MTSU honors alumnus, past Grammy winner and 2023 nominee Bell

LOS ANGELES — Middle Tennessee State University’s friends and administrators gathered in Los Angeles prior to Sunday’s 65th Grammys Awards to cheer on its five former students nominated for awards and deliver honors to one of them, Grammy-winning sound engineer Brandon Bell. Bell, a 2004 recording industry...
MURFREESBORO, TN

