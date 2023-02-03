ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NEWTON, MA
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.

About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.

A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
ARLINGTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mount Washington record low temps challenged

BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
