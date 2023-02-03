Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston
BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
WCVB
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
NECN
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
FOUND: 29-Year-Old Arlington Man Last Seen On Belmont/Cambridge Line
UPDATE: Arlington Police report that Diego Valderrama has been found. Arlington Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen early Monday morning.Diego Valderrama was last seen at the Cambridge/Belmont line around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb.…
NECN
Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.
About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
NECN
Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.
A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
Mount Washington record low temps challenged
BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
25 Investigates: Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made series
Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made costly mistakes
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
