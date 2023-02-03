ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Viral ‘sushi terrorism’ social media trend sparks outrage and disgust among diners

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wdyhj_0kbl1RiE00

A social media trend showing individuals engaging in what has been described as “ sushi terrorism” has prompted widespread outrage and concern about food safety .

The controversy is centred around a number of videos that have emerged on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok , in which individuals show themselves tampering with dishes at Kaitenzushi , conveyor belt sushi restaurants in Japan .

In one video, which has been viewed more than 40 million times on Twitter, an individual can be seen licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle before closing the lid and returning it to his table.

The customer, who appears to be in his teens, is seen in the clip licking the entire rim of a teacup before placing it back on the stack of cups at the encouragement of someone off camera. The video concludes with the individual licking his finger multiple times before running it along a piece of sushi passing by on the conveyor belt.

The video was reportedly filmed at a branch of the Sushiro chain in the central city of Gifu, Japan, according to The Guardian . The publication also reports that the video of the customer’s behaviour led stocks in the restaurant’s parent company to “plunge nearly five per cent on Tuesday”.

The video is just one of several that have emerged on social media recently, with others showing customers at conveyor belt sushi restaurants in Japan also engaging in unsanitary behaviour. In one video, reportedly filmed at the chain Hamasushi, a customer smears wasabi on a piece of sushi passing by on the conveyor belt with his finger, while another video shows a man eating a mouthful of green tea powder from a communal spoon and bowl.

The trend has prompted disgust on social media, where many have condemned the unhygienic pranks.

“This will have a negative impact on the entire conveyor belt sushi industry,” one person tweeted in response to one of the videos, while another said: “Absolutely disgusting. #SushiTerrorism is a trend spurred by Japanese teens trying to go viral. Licking soy bottles, touching sushi with hands, and putting it back on the conveyor belt. Disgusting. Social media will be the ruin of this generation who crave only likes.”

Someone else said the trend is especially “heinous” for taking place in the pandemic era, as it could potentially contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

Others said the videos would deter them from eating at conveyor belt sushi restaurants unless changes are made that would ensure the cleanliness of the food. Many encouraged the restaurants to take legal action.

“Seeing [videos] like this makes it difficult to go to conveyor belt sushi restaurants. If such people appear, we will have to significantly increase the number of surveillance cameras. The cost... They may have committed the crime lightheartedly, but the damage to the store is immeasurable,” one person tweeted, before describing the trend as “pathetic”.

In a statement shared by Sushiro, the conveyor belt sushi restaurant company expressed its regret over the incident and said it had been in contact with police.

“We take this kind of behaviour very seriously as it damages the relationship of trust with our customers in order to provide safe and secure sushi,” the statement read, according to a translation from Japanese to English. “Regarding this matter, all Sushiro stores are investigating whether the event has occurred, when it occurred, and to identify the stores that suffered damage. We will deal strictly with both criminal and civil matters while consulting with the police.”

In another statement shared with CBS News , the sushi restaurant said the teen seen in the video and his parents had apologised. The company also said soy sauce bottles had been replaced and the cups had been cleaned.

Food & Life Companies Ltd, the parent company of Sushiro, said in a statement to Time that the restaurants would work with customers to ensure they feel safe.

“As a first-aid countermeasure, for all Sushiro stores in Japan, if a customer feels uneasy about the tableware and seasonings on the table, they can let us know and we will replace them with disinfected ones that are stored separately,” the company said.

Conveyor belt sushi chains Hama-sushi and Kura Sushi, which were also targeted in the videos, have also said they will take legal action, according to the Jiji press agency.

Although the videos of customers tampering with the conveyor belt sushi are relatively new, The Japan Times notes that “sushi terrorism” is the latest version of “baito tero” or “part-time job terrorism,” a “phenomenon that’s been stoking public anger for a decade now”.

The outlet says that the the term, which was coined on Twitter in 2013, refers to individuals who film themselves behaving “outrageously” at restaurants and convenience stores.

The Independent has contacted Food & Life Companies Ltd, Hamasushi, and Kura Sushi for comment.

Comments / 52

Poonjobi
2d ago

Years ago, when I was a teenager, I was staying with my brother in Humboldt County, CA. I got hungry, but the only food he had at his house was basically a frozen chicken patty that wasn't in a back, just frozen in the ice. So we went to Dennys, and it was pretty late. This waitress was filling condiments, and some ketchup has overflowed down the side. She licked it off and put it back on the table. I haven't eaten at a Dennys since I just can't. No one would ever eat our iif we knew the stuff people did with the food.

Reply(18)
18
dracoola
2d ago

Sounds like a variation of the 'lick the ice cream and put it back in the freezer fad'. Youth is wasted on the young.

Reply
22
tabby12
2d ago

this is why I don't feel comfortable when at a restaurant, sauces are on table and anyone can do anything to them

Reply
13
Related
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
TheDailyBeast

Viral ‘Sushi Terrorism’ Videos Spark Outrage in Japan

A truly gross string of videos showing “sushi terrorism” incidents circulating on social media have sparked public outcry and a reported police investigation in Japan. The videos involve customers in “kaitenzushi” or “conveyor belt sushi” restaurants pranking other diners by tampering with dishes and then putting them back on the belt for unsuspecting victims to consume. In one clip, a prankster appears to lick his finger and then touch pieces of sushi as they pass by his table. He also licks the open top of a bottle of soy sauce and the rim of a teacup, which are then put back on a shelf. The clip, which was recorded in a branch of the Sushiro restaurant chain, caused the company’s stocks to plummet almost 5 percent on Tuesday. Other clips filmed at other chains show pranksters secretly putting wasabi in passing sushi.【悲報】回転寿司炎上界隈に新たな挑戦者あらわる今度はスシローで醤油さしや湯飲みをベロベロ舐めまくり＆回る寿司にも唾タッチ pic.twitter.com/RMUk3caZQE— 滝沢ガレソ🪚 (@takigare3) January 29, 2023 Read it at The Guardian
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy