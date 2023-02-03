ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UAH Welcomes West Georgia for Pivotal Matchup at Spragins

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team hosts West Georgia in a pivotal Gulf South Conference matchup on Wednesday at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall at 7:30 p.m. LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO. General admission attendance is free this regular season, courtesy of Bill Penney Toyota....
Max Shulman Now Holds Program's Career Record for Made Three-Pointers

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball senior Max Shulman is now the program's record holder for made three-pointers with a total of 317 in his career. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Shulman broke the previous record of 305 set by Charger legend Jaime Smith from 2009-13....
