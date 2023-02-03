HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball senior Max Shulman is now the program's record holder for made three-pointers with a total of 317 in his career. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Shulman broke the previous record of 305 set by Charger legend Jaime Smith from 2009-13....

