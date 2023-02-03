Read full article on original website
morethanthecurve.com
Former Conshohocken resident and Plymouth Whitemarsh graduate to make Broadway debut in March
Angel Sigala, a former resident of Conshohocken and 2014 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, has been cast in the new musical, New York, New York, hitting the St. James Theatre on Broadway in March. Sigala, who is originally from Mexico City, will be playing percussionist Mateo Diaz to mark his Broadway debut.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Ohio Players coming to Rivers
The Ohio Players come to Rivers Casino’s Event Center on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The band rose to prominence in the 1970s with hits such as Love Rollercoaster. The band is part of the upcoming entertainment lineup at Rivers Casino, which is scheduled as follows: Feb. 17 (DJ Jazzy Jeff), Feb. 18 (Rob Schneider), March 18 (The Clairvoyants), March 24 (Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute) and April 14 (Stokley).
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 105 Canterbury Lane | Blue Bell | Jamie Adler Team
Jamie Adler of Compass RE added a new listing for sale at 105 Canterbury Lane in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 5th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. FINALLY A TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE!! CHECK THIS OUT!! A beautifully maintained and ready...
Son of Phillies broadcasting legend Harry Kalas to release album including Eagles’ fight song
Baritone Kane Kallas has an album coming out in April in honor of his father, legendary late Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas, called “High Hopes,” featuring the Eagles’ Victory Song.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Phillymag.com
All Hail the Hoagie
By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
underthebutton.com
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department
Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
