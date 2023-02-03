Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
homenewshere.com
Select Board reviews Tree House permits
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 25, 2023 at town hall to review several license applications for Tree House Brewing Company at 1880 Main St. Tree House representatives submitted two alteration of premises applications. The company currently holds a farmer-brewery pouring permit, and a farmer-distillery pouring permit. The proposed alteration would allow the farmery-brewery premises to include about 28,000 square feet of the club house, the exterior consumption area on the second floor of the club house, patios, the golf course, and the tavern.
high-profile.com
Jewett Announces Year-end Award Winners
Fremont, NH – Jewett Construction announced that five members of its team were recognized at the firm’s Shared Success Holiday Celebration, held on Dec. 12, 2o22 at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. The 4EverSafe Award, which is given to the employee or employees who demonstrates an exemplary implementation of...
Wilmington Apple
BREAKING: After Returning To The Board To Fill An Unexpected Vacancy, Select Chair Judy O’Connell Will NOT Seek A Fourth Term
WILMINGTON, MA — Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell has announced that she will NOT be seeking re-election in this April’s Town Election. O’Connell, who previously served two full terms on the Select Board, returned to the Board in 2021 to fill an unexpected mid-term vacancy after former Selectwoman Jomarie O’Mahony moved out of town. Given her experience and familiarity with the position, O’Connell has said she felt compelled to step forward and put her name on the ballot after a very limited pool of candidates emerged.
thepulseofnh.com
Appointments Canceled At Manchester VA Medical Center, Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Some in-person appointments have been canceled this week at both Manchester VA Medical Center and the Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System says both facilities have had infrastructure issues caused by the recent cold weather. The affected appointments will now be conducted virtually or they’ll be rescheduled. Anyone who wants to check on the status of their appointment can call 603-624-4366.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
Mount Washington record low temps challenged
BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
tourcounsel.com
Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts
The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
valleypatriot.com
A Black Eye On Dracut
There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
