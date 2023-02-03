ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
high-profile.com

RISE Breaks Ground on 84,000sf Residential Development in West Roxbury

Boston – RISE, a Boston-based minority owned developer and construction firm, along with development partner DivcoWest, has broken ground on The Ellery, a new residential community at 199 Gardner Street in West Roxbury. The project will revitalize a former commercial site in West Roxbury, replacing several industrial buildings with an approximately 84,000 gross sq. ft. residential building.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Hanover Crossing | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Hanover Crossing is a retail area under redevelopment, with Macy's as the only anchor remaining open. It is located on the site of the Hanover Mall, which was a one-story, enclosed shopping mall and soon to be a combined open-air retail, entertainment and lifestyle space and residential development in Hanover, Massachusetts. It had 80 shops and restaurants.
HANOVER, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Nauset Begins Final Phase of Cambridge Data Center

Cambridge, MA – Nauset Construction announced that construction is underway for the third and final phase of renovations to 300 Bent Street, a 90,000sf, 2-story building that serves as the primary data center for the New England operations of Verizon, Lumen Technologies, and other providers. This phase involves demolition...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tourcounsel.com

Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts

The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
WORCESTER, MA
tourcounsel.com

Cape Cod Mall | Shopping mall in Barnstable, Massachusetts

Cape Cod Mall is a shopping mall in the Hyannis village of Barnstable, Massachusetts. The mall opened in 1970 and was renovated and expanded in the late 1990s, bringing the property to 723,605 square feet (67,225 m2) of gross leasable area. It is currently managed and partially owned by Simon Property Group.
BARNSTABLE, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
country1025.com

Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston

Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

AGC MA Expands Program for Students in Mattapan

Boston – The Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts (AGC MA) announces the expansion of a program it has developed to highlight work opportunities in the construction sector for traditionally underrepresented communities. Last year, AGC MA “adopted” the fifth grade classes at Mattahunt Elementary School in Mattapan to increase awareness...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford

After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
high-profile.com

Jewett Announces Year-end Award Winners

Fremont, NH – Jewett Construction announced that five members of its team were recognized at the firm’s Shared Success Holiday Celebration, held on Dec. 12, 2o22 at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. The 4EverSafe Award, which is given to the employee or employees who demonstrates an exemplary implementation of...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

