ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oregon basketball slides up in KenPom and NET rankings following win over ASU

Oregon entered into this weekend badly needing at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. In a season marred with injuries and disappointing results, Oregon's play has been turning some corners in the last few weeks. Oregon has won five of its previous seven games, including a home sweep of the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah) and a split of the Arizona schools on the road this weekend. The loss to No. 5 Arizona won't likely affect the Ducks' chances of making the tournament, but a win over Arizona State just may.
CORVALLIS, OR
WTOP

Brittney Sykes signing is about her potential more than accomplishments

Sykes signing is about her potential more than accomplishments originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Brittney Sykes has achieved quite a bit in her six-year WNBA career. A three-time All-Defensive team member, leading the league in steals twice, who has a polished, reliable offensive skill set that made her a starter for four straight seasons.
chatsports.com

Women's Golf Returns to Action in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Back at it and ready to kick off their spring season, the University of San Francisco women's golf team will head south to Bakersfield to begin the week as they compete in The Valley Invitational at Bakersfield Country Club. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Name: The Valley Invitational. Dates: Monday,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy