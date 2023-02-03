Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral
The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday. Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday. The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier. "This is a ...
Oregon basketball slides up in KenPom and NET rankings following win over ASU
Oregon entered into this weekend badly needing at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. In a season marred with injuries and disappointing results, Oregon's play has been turning some corners in the last few weeks. Oregon has won five of its previous seven games, including a home sweep of the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah) and a split of the Arizona schools on the road this weekend. The loss to No. 5 Arizona won't likely affect the Ducks' chances of making the tournament, but a win over Arizona State just may.
WTOP
Brittney Sykes signing is about her potential more than accomplishments
Sykes signing is about her potential more than accomplishments originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Brittney Sykes has achieved quite a bit in her six-year WNBA career. A three-time All-Defensive team member, leading the league in steals twice, who has a polished, reliable offensive skill set that made her a starter for four straight seasons.
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Saint Mary’s prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga Saint Mary’s. The Saint Mary’s Gaels have not yet lost a game in WCC play. Coach Randy...
CBS Sports
Cal Poly vs. Hawaii: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-9 against the Hawaii Warriors since February of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mustangs and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
chatsports.com
Women's Golf Returns to Action in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Back at it and ready to kick off their spring season, the University of San Francisco women's golf team will head south to Bakersfield to begin the week as they compete in The Valley Invitational at Bakersfield Country Club. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Name: The Valley Invitational. Dates: Monday,...
Comments / 0