Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Related
Eater
Tapas Trailblazer Estadio Nears the End in Logan Circle — And More Closings
The pandemic obliterated business for many bars and restaurants, and for some, the damage was too great to recover. Nearly three years after D.C.’s first indoor dining shutdown, some establishments continue to struggle to stay afloat during uncertain economic times. Here’s a running roundup of local restaurant closures—due to...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street
A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
thezebra.org
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
WTOP
Woodley Park neighborhood welcomes first Black-owned restaurant
Cheers filled the air in Northwest D.C. as two hard-working chefs with big dreams celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant — Flavorture — the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood. Family, friends and supporters, even city officials and business leaders, came out to watch Chefs...
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Takoma Park to Present “Dark Side of the Chew” Feb. 13
Takoma Park’s Code Enforcement division will present the documentary film “Dark Side of the Chew” on Feb. 13, city officials announced. In “Dark Side of the Chew,” filmmaker Andrew Nisker examines the impact of chewing gum on our culture, our health, our economy, and the environment.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
Capital city most luxury-obsessed area in US, study says
A study provided to Fox Business says people tend to associate luxury with the U.S.'s capital city, Washington, D.C. Vacation, jewelry and hotels appear on Google Trends data.
Overheard In D.C.: A Really Good Guy
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Wheaton | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Wheaton, formerly known as Wheaton Plaza, is a 1.7 million square-foot, two-level indoor shopping mall in Wheaton, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It is owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Its anchor stores include Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Costco. On March 23, 1954, real estate developer Simon...
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Comments / 0