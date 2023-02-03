Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Switching Modes From Race To Relaxation in 'Reunion Island'
Off-season is the only time of the year that allows you to get out of “racing” mode and disconnect. Reunion Island was the perfect mix for relaxation, holidays, beaches and incredible trails to ride on for the first time. It's been a while since I wanted to produce...
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: 'Fuego' Featuring Kilian Bron
Kilian Bron and his team are back with a new visual spectacle! From Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia, for two months the dream team scoured the most beautiful spots to make amazing memories and bring back breathtaking images. From their arrival at the foot of the Fuego volcano the day...
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Ten Years After - Pierre-Edouard Ferry 10th Anniversary: The year 2023 marks a decade of Pierre-Edouard FERRY's presence alongside Commencal. From the dirt jump trails of the Monts du Lyonnais to the slopes and canyon gaps of Virgin Utah and the Red Bull Rampage, PEF revisits his classics to celebrate 10 years of trips, videos, and shoots. PEF is fully recharged and ready to go for another 10 years! Directed by: PEF & Leon Perrin.
Pinkbike.com
Ministry Cycles is Taking Pre-Orders for their Glued-Together Psalm 150
Remember the Ministry Cycles Psalm 150 that we showed you last year? The 150mm-travel aluminum frame is machined in two halves and then stuck together using aerospace-grade glue, the result being, in my opinion, one hell of a good-looking bicycle. Those who agree with that will be happy to hear that the Psalm 150 is close to production, with the first twenty frames being available this spring either on their own or as part of a complete custom build. As you might have guessed, these are not inexpensive things; a frame costs $5,000 USD, including the $1,000 refundable pre-order deposit.
Pinkbike.com
Tour de Whakarewarewa: 230 Kilometers In 30 Hours For The Ultimate Sufferfest
Words by Jesse Cseh, photography by "high quality" iPhone footage of various sources. Every year I like to come up with a challenge to personally push myself beyond the norm in cycling, both mentally and physically. I really like seeing the process develop from a thought, into the countless hours of prep, right through to completion and reflection. I try to build year on year and do things that haven't been done in a specific way before. Last year I tried my hand in Everesting. I did this on a Grade 6 trail in the wind and rain over 15 hours of ride time Chasingthetoughtestoffroadeverest.
