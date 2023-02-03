ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

STREAMED: GloRilla Takes Aim At “Internet Trolls” In New Video, Ella Mai Returns With ‘Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition)’ & More

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV4Q7_0kbkz0bi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKCN3_0kbkz0bi00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

De La Soul — “Eye Know”

De La Soul continues to roll out the classics. Before performing at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, the iconic rap group unleashes “Eye Know” to streaming services.

This Daisy Age staple from 3 Feet High and Rising credits Otis Redding as a featured guest. Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” classic inspired the track with those memorable whistles appearing throughout the “Eye Know” beat.

But this is just another taste of things to come from the legendary group. De La is currently prepping to release some of their most celebrated albums, including 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate and Stakes Is High . All of those projects are slated to hit streaming March 3.

“Eye Know’s” streaming release follows “The Magic Number.” A high-definition version of the song’s original music video accompanies this release. Listen to the song and check out that vibrant visual below.

GloRilla — “Internet Trolls”

GloRilla and Hitkidd team up again. After joining forces on a series of songs including Glo’s breakout smash “FNF (Let’s Go). The duo is back at it with the release of “Internet Trolls.”

This time around, CMG’s rising star tackles online facades: “You could be who you wanna be, live how you wanna live / Stunt how you wanna stunt, give what you ’posed to give / Say what you wanna say, feel how you wanna feel / Sometimes, I think they be forgettin’ the internet a fairytale.”

Troy Roscoe directed the song’s music video. The visual depicts some of GloRilla’s lyrics with creative vignettes. “She be mommy of the year but never have them kids,” Glo raps while a woman holds her child up for a photo before ignoring the kid to post the picture on socials.

GloRilla had a stellar 2022 with the aforementioned “FNF” single and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2” collab. This year, she teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for “On Wat U On” and she recently won “Female Rapper of the Year” at the XXL Awards. Listen to “Internet Trolls” and watch the music video below.

JID & Lute — “Ma Boy”

Dreamville and Hollywood connect. J. Cole’s lauded record label is executive producing the forthcoming Creed III soundtrack, which is slated to feature the imprint’s roster and more. JID and Lute join forces on “Ma Boy,” the first song from the upcoming release.

For his part, the fast-rapping and introspective JID raps about hardship and triumph in a descriptive and nimble verse: “Been cut up and bruised too / The ugly wounds will soon turn beautiful, trust me.”

Afterwards, Lute arrives to rap about his own come up and all the pain and things that made him who he is today: “You know how I got these stripes / They know I’m rooted in blood / Y’all just be lit off the hype / But you know this really my life.”

Directed by its star Michael B. Jordan, Creed III hits theaters March 3 and the soundtrack arrives on the same date. Listen to “Ma Boy” below.

Ella Mai — Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition)

After dropping her Heart On My Sleeve album last year, Ella Mai is back with the LP’s deluxe version. The new project features three new songs including “This Is.”

The latter is an R&B ballad about a budding romance. “I’m pretty damn sure that this is the kind of love that keeps me up all night,” she sings on the track.

Longtime Ella Mai collaborator Mustard and LaDamon “FatBoi” Douglas produced the record. That provides the soundtrack for Ella’s romantic lyrics: “Just wanna love you for my whole life / Do it for you, I’ma make time / I wanna kick it until midnight / Just to be with you ‘till the sunrise.”

The original included Roddy Ricch, Lucky Daye, Latto and the single “DFMU.” Meanwhile, the new edition of the project also includes “2 O’Clock” and “Our Song.” Listen to Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition) below.

Comments / 1

Related
Pitchfork

Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch

Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
BET

New Music Monday: GloRilla, Ella Mai, De La Soul Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes

Are you struggling to stay on top of the never-ending stream of new music releases each week? Don't worry, BET has got your back!. With our weekly "New Music Mondays" post, we bring you the hottest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and beyond. Get ready for a thrilling musical journey as we showcase an eclectic mix of both emerging and established artists, keeping you ahead of the game in the world of music.
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Variety

Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
thesource.com

J. Prince to Offset: ‘You Wasn’t with Takeoff When He Was Alive’

The new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game will ruffle some feathers. Hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid sat down with J. Prince and the Prince Family, clearing the air on numerous issues, including the death of Takeoff. At the tail end of the interview, J. Prince turned his...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy

Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
HipHopDX.com

Ludacris Says He’s Having ‘Fun Again’ As He Drops Off Fire New Freestyle

Ludacris appears to be back in his bag and having fun with rap again, having dropped off a brand new freestyle that has impressed his peers. The Atlanta rapper and actor — who hasn’t put out a new album since 2015’s Ludaversal — took to Instagram on Friday (February 3) to remind fans of just how good he is behind the mic.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly

Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy