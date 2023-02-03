ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Experts Typing: How will the remaining precursors split in Best Actor?

By Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing , a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we survey the three-man battle in Best Actor.

Christopher Rosen : Hello Joyce! After two weeks of focus on campaigning tactics and Andrea Riseborough , we’re here to type about a category that feels much less fraught but no less competitive: Best Actor. And while we love Bill Nighy here in Oscar Experts Typing — a true GOAT if there ever was one — and Paul Mescal remains a fave for the Film Twitter Industrial Complex, this is a race that really comes down to three men: Brendan Fraser for “ The Whale ,” Colin Farrell for “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” and Austin Butler for “ Elvis .” According to our users and many experts, this is a slam dunk for Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has left viewers in tears since the summertime — even if the movie itself has proven much more polarizing. Fraser has a comfortable lead, according to those making predictions right now, and I guess I can understand that line of thinking: It’s a transformative role from an actor doing the comeback narrative. But — and I think you’ll agree — I don’t believe it’ll be all that simple. “The Whale” arguably underperformed at the Oscars, failing to land in either Best Picture or Best Adapted Screenplay, two spots it seemed earmarked for after its success at the PGA Awards and BAFTA Awards. Meanwhile, both “Elvis” and “Banshees” performed exceedingly well — with eight and nine nominations, respectively. Fraser also still hasn’t won all that much thus far. His speech at the Critics Choice Awards was a Moment and reminded people why they’re rooting for him in the first place, but it didn’t seem like something that could shift the race — especially since both Butler and Farrell had already given great speeches as well at the Golden Globes just days before. I’ve got Fraser in third place still, and while I could see that changing — especially if he were to win at SAG and BAFTA — it feels right. So then I’m left trying to pick between Farrell and Butler, both of whom can cop to aspects of the Fraser narrative, albeit with stronger movies. Farrell is the beloved veteran finally getting his chance at Oscar glory; Butler is the breakout “newcomer” with the transformative performance. “Banshees” is the stronger movie and has a real shot at winning Best Picture, but “Elvis” could win more Oscars when all is said and done. In the end, I’ve got Butler in first place — he has remained committed to the campaign trail, “Elvis” is definitely a top contender for Best Picture, and the academy seems to love rewarding actors and actresses for playing real-life figures. It just checks so many boxes. But what do you think, Joyce? Is this Butler’s to win or will the experts and users be proven right with their support of Fraser?

joyceeng : You know I’ve had Butler this whole time and I’m going to keep him there unless (until?) Farrell wins BAFTA, mostly because Farrell’s my fave, but I’ve been avoiding hopedicting him because he is up against two mega-bait performances. But he should get the Oscar just for maximizing those puppy dog eyes and elastic eyebrows. Nothing changed for me after noms since, like you said, Fraser took a hit with “The Whale” missing Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, with the latter being a very, uh, open category this year. We’ve mentioned many times before that Fraser would need to pull a Jeff Bridges , the only person in the expanded Best Picture era to win Best Actor for a non-Best Picture nominee. I did some research this week and only 20 men in Oscar history have won Best Actor for a film that was snubbed in Best Picture. Most of them happened when Best Picture was a five-nominee slate and some of these films — “Philadelphia,” “Leaving Las Vegas” — would’ve arguably made an expanded lineup. Two years ago, Chadwick Boseman was in a similar boat as Fraser (or vice versa). He was the season-long frontrunner with a compelling narrative, but “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” failed to show up in Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay — and this was when Best Picture was still using the sliding scale. So it’s not exactly a great sign for Fraser that his film couldn’t make a set Best Picture field of 10. I’m not going to rule him out completely, but “Banshees” and “Elvis” are clearly the stronger and more beloved films — especially compared to “The Whale” — and this category is so tied to Best Picture. Fraser needs SAG to stay in the hunt and he can easily take it since that type of performance is up their alley. But so is Butler’s. Maybe he’ll score some extra votes now that he’s phasing out that accent .

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: The fallout from Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nomination

Christopher Rosen : A funny thing about that accent: I too was lightly caught up in the idea that Butler was somehow affecting his Elvis voice when accepting Best Actor at the Golden Globes. But then I rewatched “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” this week and… he sounds pretty much exactly the same in that movie as he does now. So! The lesson, as always, is don’t believe what you read on the internet or what people are Loud Online about. Anyway, back to the race: As you detail, it would be a precedent-buster were Fraser to win — something a lot of people picking Fraser probably don’t realize or maybe don’t think applies. Maybe it doesn’t. As we’ve seen in recent years, the academy’s history is becoming slightly less relevant to its present when it comes to picking winners. But I can make a case for Fraser here, even though I have him in third place. I still don’t really believe there’s a lot of momentum for either Farrell or Butler, and I think if you asked a regular person who follows movies but isn’t obsessed with awards, they would probably say Fraser is the one to beat. Does any of that matter? Not really? But if voters pick the performance that left them feeling emotionally drained, Fraser is the one to beat. You mentioned Anthony Hopkins vs. Boseman from two years ago: I think the more emotional performance came from Hopkins (emotional here being used as shorthand for “made me tear up”), even though Boseman’s tragic death obviously added a real-world weight to his Best Actor run. Of these three performances, I think Fraser has probably wrung the most tears. Does any of that matter? Who knows. But let’s end here with a look at the contests coming up: Fraser, Butler and Farrell are all nominees at the SAG Awards. How do you think that will shake out? And if Fraser wins and goes up on stage and gives another great speech, does that actually push him out front?

joyceeng : My favorite thing about the voice balderdash is that if you’re aware of his earlier work — which seemingly 90 percent of the internet is not — I don’t know why you’d expect him to sound the same way he did when he was a teenager. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t not sound like Elvis, but… anyway, SAG. Obviously, I would love to see Farrell win, but I have him safely in third there. I think he can still win the Oscar without SAG as long as he takes BAFTA — the Casey Affleck Route. I, sadly, have “Banshees” going 0-5 there at the moment. In that fever dream period after PGA and BAFTA noms but pre-Oscar noms that was overshadowed by the rise of Andrea Riseborough, I leaned Fraser at SAG. Now, I think it’s kinda even between him and Butler, the latter of whom I have in first. SAG favors narratives more than other groups do — it’s why I knew Boseman would get double nominations there but not at the Oscars — so I can still picture Fraser sneaking it out. But I was talking to someone last week about how “The Whale” is this year’s “Being the Ricardos”: the divisive and somewhat surprising PGA nominee that misses Best Picture (and screenplay). Nicole Kidman was predicted to win SAG and the Oscar last year at this point, but she lost the former to Jessica Chastain (who sang!), and that was that. It’s not a perfect comp, obviously, since Kidman won the Globe and Butler has that. It’s funny because I can see Butler winning both SAG and BAFTA, which, again, is before SAG this year, and I can see him losing both. The smart money is on Farrell at BAFTA, so Farrell’s best-case scenario — on the basis that he’s not winning SAG — is probably for Fraser to win SAG because Butler will be going into the Oscars with just the Globe, which will feel like 58 years ago by then. I guess the bigger question is, do you think Farrell will lose BAFTA?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: After both of their films over-performed, is Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh ahead in Best Actress?

Christopher Rosen : I do have a hard time thinking Farrell can lose at BAFTA. It just feels right. But if he were to lose, then whoever does win there is probably our Oscar winner. But even if Farrell wins BAFTA, I don’t think I’d move him into first at the Oscars. Make it make sense? Joyce, it’s too cold here in the Northeast for me to continue on this path. I’m going to get another sweatshirt and I’ll let you have the last word.

joyceeng : Stranger things have happened, but Farrell does feel very right at BAFTA. It’s also a split race, so voters can’t rubber-stamp a sweeper. If he wins, he’ll check off another point on the Olivia Colman Path: Volpi Cup, two of the Big Three critics’ prizes, comedy/musical Globe and BAFTA while repping a strong Best Picture nominee. A BAFTA/SAG split between Farrell and Butler would make it a tougher call, but if it’s Fraser at SAG, I’m going to have to go with the BAFTA winner in a top two film. It’s what Jenny would want.

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammys in history despite losing top awards

A record that has stood for more than two decades at the Grammy Awards has been broken. With her four wins in 2023, Beyonce has passed conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners here. SEE2023 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners in all categories Beyonce came into these awards with 28 career wins. Solti’s record stood at 31 wins, the last of which he won posthumously in 1998, so the famed classical artist’s record held for a quarter century, since before Beyonce even won her first golden gramophone....
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”

The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
Oscar flashback 80 years to 1943: Acting wins for James Cagney and Greer Garson, who gave the longest speech ever

The United States had been at war a little over a year when the 15th Academy Awards were presented on March 4, 1943. It was the last year that the awards were celebrated at a lavish banquet; they would be moved to a theater setting in the ensuing years. The impact of World War II can be seen in the films honored, as well as the ceremony itself. Popular musical star Jeannette MacDonald sang the National Anthem, and newly enlisted military privates Tyrone Power and Alan Ladd unfurled a flag that listed over 25,000 film industry members who had joined the...
Mike Fontaine, Mike Marino, Naomi Donne (‘The Batman’ makeup and hair): ‘The whole makeup had to be re-sculpted’ due to the COVID break [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We were working together very carefully to create a lot of characters,” reveals Naomi Donne about “The Batman” in our recent webchat. Fellow makeup artist Mike Marino continues, “Naomi had armies of makeup artists, there were airplane hangers of makeup artists!” Donne adds, “We had a huge Halloween scene with hundreds and hundreds of extras in full Halloween makeup.” Mike Fontaine reflects, “All the elements came together so beautifully. We got to be part of something that worked on all levels that movies are suppose to work on” Watch the exclusive video interview above with the Oscar nominees. “The Batman” is...
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
Oscars 2023: Best Documentary Short Predictions

We will update these predictions throughout awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  The 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See IndieWire’s previous Oscars Predictions for this category and more here. The State of the Race It’s a good time to pay attention to the Best Documentary Short category. While the recent documentary boom has had its pros and cons, one exciting by-product has been that the contenders in this category have become more accessible than ever. Two...
SAG Awards nominee profile: Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) could win twice

A quarter century and more than 50 film and TV appearances into his acting career, Colin Farrell has finally landed both his first individual and ensemble Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. This dual recognition comes for his lead performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which marks his third film collaboration with writer-director Martin McDonagh, following 2008’s “In Bruges” and 2012’s “Seven Psychopaths.” If he succeeds on his solo bid, he will be the first Irish actor to ever win this or any individual SAG Award. Like Farrell, all four of the other men in contention for this year’s Best Film Actor...
SAG Awards nominee profile: Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’) could finally pick up bookend

After a career that’s spanned over 30 years, Brendan Fraser has finally scored his first individual nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of Charlie, an immensely obese online teacher in Darren Aronofsky’s film “The Whale.” While the Best Actor nomination may be his first individual one, it’s not his first time at the SAG Awards. 17 years ago, he won the Best Cast in a Motion Picture prize for being part of the ensemble of “Crash,” which would later claim the Oscar for Best Picture. Like Fraser, all of his fellow nominees in the lead actor category...
