cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
cbs19news
BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
cbs19news
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
cbs19news
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
NBC12
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with firearms incident at Riverheads High School
A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
crozetgazette.com
School Renaming Process Denounced as Improper
The Albemarle County School Board approved Superintendent Matt Haas’ recommendation to change the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy Elementary at the board’s January 12 meeting. Karen Waters, the school division’s director of community education who served as project manager for the name review committee, said during the meeting that “While we recognize that no one is perfect, we were not able to align the name … with the [division’s] values based on the information that was garnered from the committee’s research as well as my own.”
WHSV
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.
