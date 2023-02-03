The Albemarle County School Board approved Superintendent Matt Haas’ recommendation to change the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy Elementary at the board’s January 12 meeting. Karen Waters, the school division’s director of community education who served as project manager for the name review committee, said during the meeting that “While we recognize that no one is perfect, we were not able to align the name … with the [division’s] values based on the information that was garnered from the committee’s research as well as my own.”

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO