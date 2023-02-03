ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trojans Wired podcast looks at USC women's basketball and its consistently great defense

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The USC women’s basketball team continues to deliver the goods on defense. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and lead assistant Beth Burns are formulating a winning plan at the defensive end of the floor. There has been no real regression in USC’s defense since the win over Stanford on January 15 which catapulted this team into the NCAA Tournament and the national conversation in women’s college basketball.

USC’s defense was outplayed by an elite Utah team in late January, but that’s the only game since the Stanford win in which the USC defense hasn’t been superb. Gottlieb and Burns are doing what great coaches manage to do: They are getting maximum performance and effort from their players on a sustained basis. The standard is being established. The culture is changing. The expectations are becoming ingrained into these players’ minds. It is fantastic to watch.

We have plenty of new facts and figures about the quality of USC’s defense, putting this team’s terrific achievements into context. We also look at this team’s goals for the next month of competition before the NCAA Tournament.

